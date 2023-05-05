Subscribe
Ocon and Gasly try out NASCAR prior to Miami GP

Formula 1 stars Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly made a detour this week on their way to the Miami Grand Prix to engage in a friendly competition with NASCAR’s RFK Racing.

Jim Utter
By:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Castrol Edge sponsors both Alpine F1 team drivers Ocon and Gasly, as well as RFK Racing’s drivers in the Cup series, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.

As part of what it called the “Castrol Edge Challenge,” the sponsor had all four drivers compete in a series of four different challenges on Tuesday both on the track and off.

Tuesday’s activities included laps around the Roval course at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a sprint race at the ZMax Dragway featuring Roush Performance Mustangs, and a pit stop challenge between all four drivers and RFK’s pit crews.

The results will be distributed in the coming weeks as a four-part series across Castrol’s social media channels – YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Ocon and Gasly were able to drive and do some burnouts in one of RFK’s Next Gen Cup series cars, but due to NASCAR’s testing ban the duo could only get verbal assistance from Keselowski and Buescher, who drove a Ford GT.

 

“I was able to take part (in the challenge). I wasn’t able to get in the Cup car which was a little bit awkward to explain to the Formula 1 drivers. ‘Hey, get in this car. By the way, I’m not allowed to drive it,’ ” Keselowski said.

“I had to explain that to them and I think they were a little confused by it and sometimes I’m confused by it.

“But they had a lot of fun. They got in a Cup car, they made some laps around the Roval, did some doughnuts and ultimately, I think, have a whole new respect for what we do in NASCAR.”

Keselowski, who is also part-owner of RFK Racing, said he hopes the sponsor-driven relationship could produce a repeat visit with the NASCAR drivers taking a spin in an BWT Alpine F1 car.

“It’s great to be able to take that relationship and have some fun with them,” he said. “Hopefully one day they’ll be able to return and I’ll get to drive the Formula 1 car, but for now we were able to have a little bit of fun together.”

 

