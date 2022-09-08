"There’s just something special about" North Wilkesboro - Dale Jr.

Listen to this article

North Wilkesboro Speedway, opened in 1947, was one of the eight tracks on the original NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 1949.

Won by Bob Flock, the then-dirt track eventually shifted to asphalt in 1957. It continued to host the Cup Series until 1996. That 93rd and final race was won by Jeff Gordon.

Its recent revival, partly due to $18 million dollars (used towards rebuilding infrastructure) from the federal American Rescue Plan, has spurred discussions of NASCAR's return in some form. But few believed Cup cars would ever return to the historic speedway.

“Motorsports are critical to North Carolina’s history, culture and economy, and our investments have helped to get the engines running again in places that needed revival,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “North Wilkesboro Speedway is back and better than ever, and the All-Star Race will take it to new heights.”

There were plans to repave North Wilkesboro in 2023, but those plans are now on hold after the current surface of the 0.625-mile short track was deemed sufficient for NASCAR competition.

The All-Star Race has been in an identity crisis of sorts the past few years, leaving Charlotte Motor Speedway, having run at Bristol Motor Speedway and later Texas Motor Speedway since 2020.

The All-Star race weekend at North Wilkesboro will be held from May 19-21.

“The NASCAR All-Star Race has always been the fans’ race, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the fans during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary than returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “We couldn’t have made this happen without tremendous support from so many people including Gov. Cooper, our state legislature, NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and of course, the people of Wilkes County. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’ve got the will to create something special alongside a community and hard-working staff that will get it done.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a major supporter of the track, and took part in the CARS Tour late model race there just last month, in front of a sold-out crowd.

“Some of my best memories as a little boy were going to North Wilkesboro,” said Earnhardt. “And it got even better when I raced there as a teenager. I never thought I’d see that place full again, and then I got to race there this summer in a late model before a full house. There’s just something special about it. I know the track, the fans, and the community will put on a show when we’re back with the Cup cars for the All-Star race.”

Added NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O'Donnell: “North Wilkesboro Speedway boasts a winners list that features the true giants of our sport, and next year, another great will be added as the NASCAR Cup Series stars once again race at this historic facility. As part of our 75th anniversary season, we’re are excited to return to the roots of the sport for the NASCAR All-Star Race. This will be a can’t-miss event as we honor our past and look forward to the future.”