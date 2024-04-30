All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup Dover

Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule

NASCAR Cup driver Noah Gragson is expanding his 2024 schedule with a combination of Xfinity and ARCA series races this season.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Overstock.com Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Gragson, who drives the No. 10 Ford full-time in the Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing, will compete in several Xfinity and ARCA events this season with Rette Jones Racing.

RJR, with the help of a technical alliance with SHR, will field a part-time Xfinity entry for Gragson in four races, with his first in the No. 30 Ford coming at the May 25 event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Charlotte race will be Gragson’s first Xfinity start since the 2022 season finale at Phoenix.

Gragson, 25, will also run June 29 at Nashville, Aug. 17 at Michigan and Aug. 31 at Darlington, where he owns a pair of victories.

Gragson is no stranger to RJR as the two have partnered to run several Super Late Model events, most recently the 2023 Snowball Derby at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.

“Having had strong runs in their Super Late Model at the grassroots level, I’m excited to partner with Rette Jones Racing as we take on the next challenge in the Xfinity Series,” said Gragson. “Terry, Lisa, Kasey, Mackie Jones, Jonathan Aarts and Mark Rette have played an instrumental role in my racing career and have become like family.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series again and hope to pick up where we left off.”

A proven NASCAR Xfinity winner

Since 2018, Gragson has made 135 Xfinity starts with two poles, 13 wins and 62 top-five and 96 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best second in the Xfinity standings in 2022 with JR Motorsports.

In addition to the Xfinity races, Gragson will compete for RJR in the ARCA West race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June and the ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in September.

“This is an important step for the overall long-term plans for Rette Jones Racing,” said team co-owner Terry Jones. “Noah has been instrumental in helping our Late Model program excel, but his presence thrives outside of the cockpit as he is instrumental in the growth and development of the other young drivers who funnel through our other motorsports programs.

“He is the perfect driver to launch our Xfinity Series program and we expect him to deliver strong results right away.”

RJR will continue to field a full-time ASA STARS National Tour team for Canadian Kyle Steckly while also competing in other select ARCA Menards Series races this season.

Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Overstock.com Ford Mustang

Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Overstock.com Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover

Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover

NASCAR Cup
Dover
Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover
"Early Christmas present" helps Daniel Hemric to Dover top 10

"Early Christmas present" helps Daniel Hemric to Dover top 10

NASCAR Cup
Dover
"Early Christmas present" helps Daniel Hemric to Dover top 10
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Noah Gragson
More from
Noah Gragson
Noah Gragson's confidence fuels "exciting" start to 2024 season

Noah Gragson's confidence fuels "exciting" start to 2024 season

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Noah Gragson's confidence fuels "exciting" start to 2024 season
All eyes on Las Vegas for further signs of an SHR rebound

All eyes on Las Vegas for further signs of an SHR rebound

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
All eyes on Las Vegas for further signs of an SHR rebound
NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions

NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions

Latest news

Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport

Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport

Misc General
Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport
Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule
Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule

Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule

NAS NASCAR Cup
Dover
Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

MGP MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global