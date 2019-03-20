Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville / Interview

Lack of a short track win "a big hole" for Martin Truex Jr.

shares
comments
Lack of a short track win
By:
3h ago

Martin Truex Jr. has had a stellar career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series but there is a nagging absence he’d like to fill.

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil leads
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing Toyota
Martin Truex ., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops

Despite his 19 wins in Cup and a series championship in 2017, Truex has never earned a win at one of the Cup series’ short tracks (Martinsville, Richmond or Bristol).

It’s not for lack of effort, either.

That may be why it bothers Truex more – he and his teams have had cars capable of winning in recent seasons but have just been unable to seal the deal.

“For me personally, it is a big hole,” Truex said of not having a short track win in Cup. “We’ve led at places like Richmond. I mean so many laps led and dominated races, and can’t find a way to finish it.

“We’ve been second at Bristol, third at Bristol. Led a bunch of laps there two years ago in the spring. Just not having one, it kind of does get to you a little bit knowing how good we’ve been at those places.”

Now with his move to Joe Gibbs Racing this season, Truex and crew chief Cole Pearn will have their first opportunity of the year on a short track in this Sunday’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Truex has five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 26 starts at Martinsville. The Mayetta, N.J., native has finished in the top five in the past three races, including last fall where he was leading on the final lap before being bumped out of the lead by Joey Logano in the final turn.

Logano won the race and went on to win his first season championship three weeks later in Homestead, Fla.

“We’ve certainly got some unfinished business going into Martinsville this weekend. It’s a place that wasn’t one of my favorites early in my career, but the last few years, I feel like I’ve really started to get a handle on it,” he said.

“A lot of that can be attributed to having a really good crew chief and driving fast cars. It would mean a lot to win there especially after how the last race there ended up.”

Although without a win this season, Truex and his No. 19 JGR team have posted four consecutive top-10 finishes since he was involved in a wreck in the season-opening Daytona 500. He now sits seventh in the series standings.

Although the aero package has slightly changed at Martinsville from last year, there is little reason to think he won’t once again be in the mix for a win.

Truex has won two poles at Martinsville and has qualified third or better in four of his last five races at the track.

“I’m confident that we’ll have a fast Camry this weekend and be right there to have a shot at the end of the race,” he said.

Next article
DJ Kennington to make Cup Series start with Spire Motorsports

Previous article

DJ Kennington to make Cup Series start with Spire Motorsports

Next article

Bubba Wallace to compete in NASCAR Truck race at Martinsville

Bubba Wallace to compete in NASCAR Truck race at Martinsville
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Leclerc already pushing Ferrari engineers hard
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc already pushing Ferrari engineers hard

12h ago
Reynolds: Mustang advantage Article
Supercars

Reynolds: Mustang advantage "beyond obvious"

Honda’s podium doesn’t resolve struggles overnight Article
Formula 1

Honda’s podium doesn’t resolve struggles overnight

Latest videos
Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Mar 4, 2019
Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Feb 27, 2019

News in depth
Bubba Wallace to compete in NASCAR Truck race at Martinsville
NASCAR Truck

Bubba Wallace to compete in NASCAR Truck race at Martinsville

Lack of a short track win
NASCAR Cup

Lack of a short track win "a big hole" for Martin Truex Jr.

DJ Kennington to make Cup Series start with Spire Motorsports
NASCAR Cup

DJ Kennington to make Cup Series start with Spire Motorsports

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.