No, Chase Briscoe hasn’t taken to the bald look too … yet

Chase Briscoe ‘dipped my toes the bald community’ last month but it was a hoax, online fake news and AI rubbish.

With all the attention and focus on the new look three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano has received since taking a trimmer and razor to his dome, Briscoe decided to respond to his well-documented follicle situation by shaving his own head.

However, it wasn’t real, and AI generated but practically everyone briefly fell for it.

“I have social media in an uproar normally every single week, because TV shows me during the National Anthem, and people roast me for how bad my hair is—and lack of hair,” said Briscoe during media day prior to the Daytona 500 last week. “I felt like I was giving the fans what they wanted.”

Again, Briscoe sees the reaction to his hair, or what’s left of it, on social media and knows there is a degree of inevitability just like there was with Logano too.

“I was kind of dipping my toe into the bald community,” Briscoe said. “It’s going to happen at some point. It’s inevitable. I’ve been going bald forever, it’s going to happen. I just was trying to dip my toe in and see what the reaction would be.

“I might do it over the offseason. I might randomly show up one week this summer with it all cut off. But it’s going to happen at some point, I can assure you.”

However, wife Marissa Briscoe says she prefers what her husband calls ‘the 100 stands of hair’ remaining so she is winning that battle with X and Facebook for now. There’s also one other problem with the image he posted.

“The problem is, with the AI thing it looks good, but my head is not that shape,” Briscoe said. “So, it’s going to look totally different when I actually do it. And it’s going to be like the brightest white thing—you’re going to need sunglasses when I take my hat off.”