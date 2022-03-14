Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Kurt Busch: "Somewhat a surprise" to be top Toyota at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix Analysis

New winners and contenders shine in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series

There was much talk about parity to start the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the number of new winners and weekly top contenders is providing plenty of evidence to back that up.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

With the new debut of the Next Generation race car and its radical technology change, it seemed a prime opportunity was at hand – at least for a while – for a more level playing field throughout the field.

In four races so far, the Cup Series has seen two first-time winners and even though established Hendrick Motorsports drivers have won the other two races, there have been plenty of new faces in contention for wins.

Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway saw both – as Chase Briscoe earned his first career victory after struggling through a difficult rookie season in 2021.

Chastain and Reddick remain strong

In addition, for the second consecutive race, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick both finished in the top-10 and both are in the top-14 of the series standings.

Chastain, driving his first season for Trackhouse Racing, ended up second on Sunday, one week after finishing third at Las Vegas. He sits 14th in points.

“That was so much fun to get to race like that at this level,” Chastain said. “Trackhouse Racing believes in me. These people, they believed in me early in the season whenever stuff wasn’t going great. If we can keep putting these together, that’s so cool to race with Tyler and Chase.

“That’s everything I’ve ever wanted. … We came up one spot short. But I’m so happy.”

For Reddick, Sunday’s race was his third consecutive where he has run up front.

At Fontana, Calif., two weeks ago, he won both stages in the race before getting caught up in an accident in the final stage. He was finished seventh last weekend at Las Vegas and ended up third Sunday at Phoenix.

Reddick has jumped from 33rd to ninth in points in four races.

“It was a lot of fun. Great to claw back from the hiccup we had earlier in the race,” Reddick said. “Everyone on this team did a really good job all day. One little miscue that took us from second to 12th (a long pit stop due to an issue on the left-side of car).

“My pit crew did an amazing job, had a good restart at the end to put ourselves in position. Nice way to recover from a mistake that late in the race – battling for the win. Great day.”

Read Also:

Reddick said he did everything he could on the final restart with three of 312 laps remaining to catch Briscoe for the lead.

“I thought we got a good launch considering all things going right there into (Turn) 1. I know about how deep I could drive it in Turn 1 all day,” he said. “I thought I got pretty good heat in the tires. I still overstepped it. I couldn’t have drove it any deeper than I did.

“I still thought I was going to get him in the fence. Chase was able to drive it off in there, clear high (and) take the lead.”

shares
comments

Related video

Kurt Busch: "Somewhat a surprise" to be top Toyota at Phoenix
Previous article

Kurt Busch: "Somewhat a surprise" to be top Toyota at Phoenix
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kurt Busch: "Somewhat a surprise" to be top Toyota at Phoenix Phoenix
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch: "Somewhat a surprise" to be top Toyota at Phoenix

Chase Briscoe surprises with first career Cup win at Phoenix Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe surprises with first career Cup win at Phoenix

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

New winners and contenders shine in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

New winners and contenders shine in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series

Kurt Busch: "Somewhat a surprise" to be top Toyota at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch: "Somewhat a surprise" to be top Toyota at Phoenix

Chase Briscoe surprises with first career Cup win at Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe surprises with first career Cup win at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup Phoenix race results: Briscoe wins
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Phoenix race results: Briscoe wins

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.