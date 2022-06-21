Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / NASCAR star Clint Bowyer involved in deadly accident Next / NASCAR Hall of Famer Bruton Smith dies, aged 95
NASCAR Cup / Nashville Interview

NBC set to cover 'heavyweight fight' to make NASCAR playoffs

As NBC kicks off broadcasting its half of the NASCAR season this weekend at Nashville, its top analysts believe the best may yet to come from the Next Gen car in the Cup Series.

Jim Utter
By:
NBC set to cover 'heavyweight fight' to make NASCAR playoffs
Listen to this article

Fox Sports concluded its TV broadcasts of the first half of the 2022 NASCAR season at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway with a lot of momentum, including increased overall viewership in Cup Series races led at least in part by the debut of the Next Gen car.

The first half of the season has seen new winners, new faces running up front, extraordinary success by new teams (Trackhouse Racing and 23XI Racing) and compelling racing on the track for the most part.

NBC picks up this weekend at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway with drivers fighting for their playoff lives followed by the playoffs and then the championship race itself.

Given how the first half of the season has gone, the 2022 title chase could well be one of most captivating in years.

An intense battle for the remaining playoff spots

“There is a heavyweight fight right now to make these playoffs. Every stage end matters, every race finish matters – it’s all happening at the time there’s an incredible change in the sport with this new car and the quality of racing through the roof,” said NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee and NBC analyst Jeff Burton.

“The intensity and aggressiveness is through the roof. It just makes everything that happens that much more important going forward.”

Hall of Famer and two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. agreed.

“We’ve seen a pretty incredible season play out so far. The first half of the year has seen some of the most compelling storylines and some positive momentum with the Next Gen car. It’s been a lot to absorb for everyone,” he said.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang wrecks

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang wrecks

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Earnhardt got a head start on his NBC colleagues this year, when he served as a guest analyst for Fox’s broadcast of the Talladega Cup Series in April.

“I feel like we have a great understanding of what kind of product that Fox is handing off to us as we begin our part of the season. I’m looking forward to getting back in the booth, talking about racing,” he said.

“There’s a lot to understand about the Next Gen car for everyone across the industry and to be able to get in the booth and actually work a race was a really nice thing for me. So, I really appreciated that opportunity. It got me even more excited for this part of the year.”

Most of NBC’s analysts said the performance of the Next Gen car has exceeded whatever expectations they had entering the season.

They also believe the potential exists for even more drama as the intensity grows for teams still trying to qualify for the playoffs.

Read Also:

“I think the car has been a positive surprise for me in how some of the racing has looked. There were some moments there was some concern or intrigue,” Earnhardt said. “We know there’s a tire test at Martinsville right now and they’re working on that package and getting it right so it puts on the race we anticipated. I think they’re putting a lot of effort into trying to ensure they can improve there.

“I’ll be honest, man, it’s been a way more entertaining car than I expected at the mile-and-a-halve (tracks). There’s just been some really awesome moments in the way the drivers are able to race around each other and that’s much better than I anticipated.

“I expected with his new car and with so many new variables and the way the underbody is, and the way the tail is more centered up, I expected it to come with a steep learning curve and a lot of collaboration between NASCAR and the teams to continue to evolve this car, but it’s actually been really good right out of the gate.”

Burton calls 2022 on-track product 'amazing'

Burton said it’s hard to imagine a season that started with as many unknowns as this one did and yet produced as man positive developments thus far.

“The quality of racing that we’ve seen is amazing,” he said. “We’re seeing guys spinning out by themselves. We’re seeing that you’re rewarded for really pushing the limits of this car.

“If you’re not willing to push the limits of this car, you probably can’t go fast enough. If you are willing to push the limit of the car, you’re probably going to wreck a bit. Not that we want to see drivers wrecking, but we want to see drivers put in a situation where it is really difficult.

“There’s no possible way anybody can look at this car and say we aren’t there.”

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR star Clint Bowyer involved in deadly accident
Previous article

NASCAR star Clint Bowyer involved in deadly accident
Next article

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bruton Smith dies, aged 95

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bruton Smith dies, aged 95
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston
Stock car

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston

Allgaier takes dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Nashville Nashville
NASCAR XFINITY

Allgaier takes dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Nashville

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston
Stock car Stock car

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston

Hamlin wins Nashville NASCAR Cup pole in rain-shortened qualifying
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin wins Nashville NASCAR Cup pole in rain-shortened qualifying

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville qualifying results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville qualifying results

A look back on Bruton Smith's life, and his impact on NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

A look back on Bruton Smith's life, and his impact on NASCAR

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.