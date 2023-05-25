Subscribe
Previous / Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte News

NASCAR adds Xfinity as founding partner of Chicago Street Race

NASCAR on Thursday named Xfinity as a founding partner of its inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend.

Jim Utter
By:
Nascar Chicago Street Race logo

As a founding partner, Xfinity will have official presenting, marketing, and promotional rights for the July 1-2 Chicago Street Race Weekend including the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and the Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 races.

The 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course will take NASCAR through the city with the start/finish line and pit road placed on South Columbus Drive, in the presence of the iconic Buckingham Fountain.

The course will run through Grant Park and will approach the northern edge of Soldier Field. The track will also run along Lake Michigan on South Lake Shore Drive. The layout mirrors the one developed by iRacing in 2021.

Xfinity joins McDonald’s and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois as the founding partners of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race Weekend.

“The Chicago Street Race is an incredible moment in NASCAR history, and we can’t think of a better platform to showcase the Xfinity 10G Network and Xfinity Mobile with the iconic Chicago skyline as a backdrop,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President, Xfinity Brand Partnerships.

Xfinity is in its fourth season as a Premier Partner of NASCAR and ninth season as entitlement partner of the Xfinity Series.

“Whenever we want to do something bold to advance the sport and the fan experience, Xfinity has always been there to help us move NASCAR forward,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President.

“The Founding Partner model is really unique to the Chicago Street Race, and we can’t think of a better organization to add to this incredible list of partners for our first-ever street race.”

NASCAR raced at Soldier Field back in 1956, the only other time the Cup series raced within the Chicago city limits. The all-new street race joins a wildly diverse schedule consisting of events at superspeedways, intermediate tracks, short tracks, road courses and dirt.

shares
comments

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential" North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

Wallace's runner-up finish overshadowed by radio incident

Wallace's runner-up finish overshadowed by radio incident

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

Wallace's runner-up finish overshadowed by radio incident Wallace's runner-up finish overshadowed by radio incident

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Ericsson wants to be “treated as a top driver” in contract talks

Ericsson wants to be “treated as a top driver” in contract talks

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Ericsson wants to be “treated as a top driver” in contract talks Ericsson wants to be “treated as a top driver” in contract talks

NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe