NASCAR adds Xfinity as founding partner of Chicago Street Race
NASCAR on Thursday named Xfinity as a founding partner of its inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend.
As a founding partner, Xfinity will have official presenting, marketing, and promotional rights for the July 1-2 Chicago Street Race Weekend including the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and the Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 races.
The 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course will take NASCAR through the city with the start/finish line and pit road placed on South Columbus Drive, in the presence of the iconic Buckingham Fountain.
The course will run through Grant Park and will approach the northern edge of Soldier Field. The track will also run along Lake Michigan on South Lake Shore Drive. The layout mirrors the one developed by iRacing in 2021.
Xfinity joins McDonald’s and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois as the founding partners of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race Weekend.
“The Chicago Street Race is an incredible moment in NASCAR history, and we can’t think of a better platform to showcase the Xfinity 10G Network and Xfinity Mobile with the iconic Chicago skyline as a backdrop,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President, Xfinity Brand Partnerships.
Xfinity is in its fourth season as a Premier Partner of NASCAR and ninth season as entitlement partner of the Xfinity Series.
“Whenever we want to do something bold to advance the sport and the fan experience, Xfinity has always been there to help us move NASCAR forward,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President.
“The Founding Partner model is really unique to the Chicago Street Race, and we can’t think of a better organization to add to this incredible list of partners for our first-ever street race.”
NASCAR raced at Soldier Field back in 1956, the only other time the Cup series raced within the Chicago city limits. The all-new street race joins a wildly diverse schedule consisting of events at superspeedways, intermediate tracks, short tracks, road courses and dirt.
