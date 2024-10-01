As the dangerous Hurricane Helene approached the southern coast of the US last weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway, in North Carolina, and Bristol Motor Speedway, in Tennessee, opened their campgrounds to those fleeing the storm. Now, the NASCAR world is rallying to help all who have been left behind in the wake of Helene's destruction.

23XI Racing and co-owner Michael Jordan is donating $1 million dollars to assist with relief efforts throughout the state of North Carolina — the home of many within the industry.

"Our hearts go out to everyone suffering from Hurricane Helene's devastation,” read a release from the team. “23XI Racing and I are honored to support the NC Disaster Relief Fund and Second Harvest of Metrolina as they help rebuild lives, restore hope and ensure that those affected receive the assistance they need. While the process of recovery will take a long time, as a proud North Carolinian, I know firsthand the strength and resilience of the people in this state we call home, and we will get through this together."

The organization is accepting donations at their race shop 'AirSpeed' between October 1 and October 4. Items can be dropped of between 7:30 a.m. EST and 5 p.m. EST. Among the list of items they are looking for: Water, baby formula, sunscreen, baby wipes, bug spray, first aid kits, toothbrushes/toothpaste, feminine products, batteries, and deodorant. The shop is located at 12311 Airspeed Drive in Huntersville, NC.

Using private helicopters to deliver supplies

Former NASCAR Cup star Greg Biffle has been utilizing his own helicopter to fly aid and supplies into the affected areas. Biffle posted a video thanking Polaris Inc., SpaceX and Starlink for assisting him. 500 Starlink kits were sent his way so he can deploy them to areas without cell service and internet, as well as several Polaris generators. He has been very active on social media, documenting his efforts.

He is not alone in flying these relief missions with Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing helicopters being utilized for a similar purpose. JGR collected boxed non-perishable food and tarps in a donation drive ending early Tuesday morning.

A representative from the team told Motorsport.com that they sent one of their haulers to the area fully loaded with water, food, baby supplies and pet food gathered by their employees and the local community. There were more than 22,000 bottles of water in Tuesday's shipment.

Kaulig Racing is among those gathering supplies and encouraging people to drop off any donations to their race shop in Welcome, North Carolina. Trachkouse Racing is also responding with team co-owner Justin Marks posting photos from Asheville, North Carolina with team partner Aerial Recovery, which trains and deploys Humanitarian Special Operators for disasters such as this.

The storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida, has left thousands displaced, hundreds missing and over 100 people dead. Record flooding, especially in the mountainous regions of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee has decimated entire communities.

North Wilkesboro Speedway has postponed this weekend's Whelen Modified race and will instead utilize the track to collect items urgently needed in the affected areas. Several locations and organizations are accepting such donations for those who want to help:

23XI Racing 'AirSpeed' race shop

When: From October 1 through October 4 between 7:30 a.m. EST and 5 p.m. EST.

Where: 12311 Airspeed Drive in Huntersville, NC

Noted a need for water, baby formula, sunscreen, baby wipes, bug spray, first aid kits, toothbrushes and toothpaste, feminine products, batteries, and deodorant.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

When: October 2 between 9 a.m. EST. and 9 p.m. EST.

Where: Main entrance at 6558 Bruton Smith Boulevard, Concord, NC

Noted an urgent need of bottled water, canned or non-perishable food, as well as baby diapers and wipes.

JR Motorsports

When: October 2

Where: 349 Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, NC

Noted a need for water, diapers, baby formula, first aid kits, toiletries, batteries, plastic utensils, cleaning supplies, self-stable food, socks, bug spray, rain gear, hand sanitizer, trash bags, pet food, work gloves

North Wilkesboro Speedway

When: October 2 through October 6 between 9 a.m. EST and 5 p.m. EST.

Where: 381 Speedway Ln, North Wilkesboro, NC

Noted a need for non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, mops, buckets, gloves, bottled water, batteries, portable chargers, hygiene items, diapers and wipes, baby formula

Talladega Superspeedway

When: October 3 through October 5 between 8 a.m. EST and 5 p.m. EST.

Where: Outside Turn 3 tunnel near Dega Depot (3366 Speedway Blvd, Lincoln, AL)

Noted a need for canned/non-perishable food, bottled water, diapers, and wipes.