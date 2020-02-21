NASCAR weekend schedule at Las Vegas
shares
comments
Feb 21, 2020, 6:53 PM
After a wild opening weekend at Daytona, NASCAR heads west for the second round of the 2020 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
All times Eastern Standard Time
Friday, February 21
11:05 a.m. - Truck Series final practice
2:35 p.m. - Xfinity Series final practice
4:05 p.m. - Cup Series practice
5:05 p.m. - Truck Series qualifying
7:30 p.m. - Cup Series final practice
9 p.m. - Truck Series race (FS1)
Saturday, February 22
1:05 p.m. - Xfinity Series qualifying
2:35 p.m. - Cup Series qualifying
4 p.m. - Xfinity Series race (FS1)
Sunday, February 23
3:30 p.m. Cup Series race (FOX)
Read Also:
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
NASCAR weekend schedule at Las Vegas
shares
comments
Race hub
21 Feb - 23 Feb
First Practice Starts in
02 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|First Practice
|
Sat 22 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
05:05
13:05
|
|Final Practice
|
Sat 22 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
08:30
16:30
|
|Qualifying
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
03:35
11:35
|
|Race
|
Mon 24 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
04:30
12:30
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets
|
21 MayTickets