NASCAR weekend schedule at Las Vegas

Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
First Practice in
02 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
6 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
13 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
20 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
27 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
34 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
41 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
55 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
62 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
69 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
75 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
83 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
90 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
97 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
104 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
111 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
118 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
125 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
132 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
138 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
146 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
167 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
174 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
181 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
187 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
195 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
201 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
208 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
216 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
223 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
230 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
237 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
244 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
251 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR weekend schedule at Las Vegas

NASCAR weekend schedule at Las Vegas
Feb 21, 2020, 6:53 PM

After a wild opening weekend at Daytona, NASCAR heads west for the second round of the 2020 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

All times Eastern Standard Time

Friday, February 21

11:05 a.m. - Truck Series final practice

2:35 p.m. - Xfinity Series final practice

4:05 p.m. - Cup Series practice

5:05 p.m. - Truck Series qualifying

7:30 p.m. - Cup Series final practice

9 p.m. - Truck Series race (FS1)

Saturday, February 22

1:05 p.m. - Xfinity Series qualifying

2:35 p.m. - Cup Series qualifying

4 p.m. - Xfinity Series race (FS1)

Sunday, February 23

3:30 p.m. Cup Series race (FOX)

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck

Race hub

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

21 Feb - 23 Feb
First Practice Starts in
02 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Sat 22 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
05:05
13:05
Final Practice
Sat 22 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
08:30
16:30
Qualifying
Sun 23 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
03:35
11:35
Race
Mon 24 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
04:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

