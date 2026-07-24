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NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

NASCAR Vice President of of Vehicle Performance departs role

Dr. Eric Jacuzzi revealed the news in a Linkedin post on Thursday night

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dr. Eric Jacuzzi, Vice President of Vehicle Performance for NASCAR, revealed in a Linkedin post that he has left the role.

Jacuzzi has spent the last 12.5 years working for NASCAR. He began his career with the Sanctioning Body as as an aerodynamicist engineer before working his way up. In 2023, he was among the engineers who were awarded Aerodynamicist of the Year for NASCAR's Garage 56 effort the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Jacuzzi was also integral to aero package development for NASCAR.

Recently, he was part of the effort from NASCAR to assist USA Luge Olympic team.

"Bittersweet but after almost 13 years at NASCAR it’s time for something different," he posted on Linkedin. "Last officials hard card for me!

"Cannot thank my colleagues and everyone who believed in me enough. We did some amazing things and I hope I left the sport better than when I found it. I had some amazing teammates who I could not have done any of it without. Especially want to thank TotalSim US for all of their help in so many different projects over the years. 

"Looking forward to a little time off and preparing for my next adventure…

"With Gratitude, Eric"


 
 

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