NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR updates aero package for three tracks

1h ago

After a review of the aero package this season, NASCAR has decided to alter the rules for three tracks.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Little Hug start
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry SportClips Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Pennzoil and Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank, Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO and William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/Cardell Cabinetry, Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger Speed Up Your Cleanup
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil, Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry FDNY Foundation, Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy
Nascar test

Originally, Pocono Raceway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway were slated to see the use of the baseline new aero package plus a smaller tapered spacer to reduce horsepower.

Those tracks, however, were not going to utilize the front aero ducts.

Following a review of the Atlanta race and others run so far this year, NASCAR has now added the front aero ducts to the package for the remaining races this season at Pocono (two races), Darlington and Homestead.

“When we originally looked at which elements of the package to race at each track, we wanted to err on the side of caution at a few tracks where there may be some brake cooling concerns,” John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of innovation and racing development, said in a statement.

“After reviewing data from Atlanta, and with what we’ve learned over the first 11 races, we believe we can use the ducts without issue. In conversations with the teams, they emphasized the desire to focus on one race package, which will continue to improve the racing.”

The baseline package each week features a taller rear spoiler, a larger front splitter with 2-inch overhang and a wider radiator pan.

With Wednesday’s change, all tracks 1-mile in distance or more remaining on the schedule will also utilize front aero ducts. The aero ducts transfer air to the side of the car away from the front tires.

U.S. Motorsport Report: Truex dominates at Dover - video

U.S. Motorsport Report: Truex dominates at Dover - video
