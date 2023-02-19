NASCAR Daytona 500: How to watch, start time, TV channel and more
Today, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season officially begins with the 65th running of the Daytona 500.
Austin Cindric enters as the race's defending winner for Team Penske, and his teammate Joey Logano is the reigning series champion. Cindric was one of 19 different winners last year, tying the record-high.
There are eight former Cup champions on the entry list for the 2023 Daytona 500 and seven former winners of the event.
Martin Truex Jr. won the pre-season Clash race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and he looks to redeem himself after going winless during the 2022 season.
2023 will be an important year for veteran Kevin Harvick as well, who announced his plans to retire at the end of the season. He will then join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the FOX Sports booth.
What time does the Daytona 500 start?
Pre-race show: 1 p.m. EST. (FOX)
Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST. (FOX)
Stages: 65-65-70 (200 laps, 500 miles)
How can I watch the Daytona 500?
- Date: Sunday, February 19th
- TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. EST
- Green-flag time: 3:14 p.m. EST
- TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Daytona 500 broadcast team
Mike Joy returns as the play-by-play announcer for the FOX Sports, alongside analyst Clint Bowyer and NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. Daytona 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds will add his insights from the Charlotte studio during the race.
Jamie Little, Regan Smith and Josh Sims will cover all the action from pit road with additional assistance from two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip.
Shannon Spake will host the NASCAR Raceday pre-race show, with insight from McReynolds, former Daytona 500 winners Trevor Bayne and Jamie McMurray, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte.
17-time Sports Emmy winner Tom Rinaldi will also lend his talents to pre-race coverage.
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports
Daytona 500 qualifying
Alex Bowman earned pole position for the Daytona 500. It is his third pole in the 500, and his sixth consecutive front row start. Teammate Kyle Larson will start alongside.
Joey Logano and Aric Almirola won the Duel qualifying races, while Kyle Busch was wrecked by Daniel Suarez, and will start in a backup car.
Starting lineup for the Daytona 500
|Starting Pos.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|10
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|12
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|15
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|16
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|17
|36
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|18
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers
|Ford
|20
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|23
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|26
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|27
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|31
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorspors
|Chevrolet
|33
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|34
|50
|Conor Daly
|TMT Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|8
|*Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|37
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|38
|15
|*Riley Herbst
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|39
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|40
|67
|*Travis Pastrana
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
*Car damaged in an incident during the Duel races
Stories from Media Day
On Daytona 500 Media Day, both Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman revealed multi-year contract extensions with their respective race teams. Several drivers reflected on last year, previewed the big race, talked about changes during the off-season, and revealed their mindset heading into 2023.
