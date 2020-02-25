NASCAR and teams to honor Kobe Bryant at Fontana

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Fontana / Breaking news

NASCAR and teams to honor Kobe Bryant at Fontana

shares
comments
NASCAR and teams to honor Kobe Bryant at Fontana
By:
Feb 25, 2020, 9:13 PM

NASCAR, Auto Club Speedway and several drivers will honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna this weekend in Fontana, California.

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among nine people killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.

The retired NBA legend's death shocked the sports world and NASCAR was no exception with several drivers paying tribute to the fallen and sending their thoughts and prayers to the families of those they left behind. Here's a small sampling of the reaction:

 
 
 

This weekend, NASCAR heads to California for the third round of the 2020 season. Per SBJ's Adam Stern, the track has several tributes planned including Kobe's jersey number (24) painted on the infield grass and a mention of the victims during the pre-race invocation.

The drivers and teams will also pay tribute. Daniel Suarez will wear special shoes and gloves that will be auctioned off after the race with all proceeds benefitting the Mamba on Three fund

 

Additionally, both Ryan Blaney and William Byron will run special paint schemes to honor Bryant in Sunday's race. Here's a look at Blaney's tribute scheme, which honors both Kobe and his daughter Gianna:

Livery of Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Livery of Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Photo by: Team Penske

Livery of Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Livery of Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Photo by: Team Penske

Livery of Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Livery of Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Photo by: Team Penske

Next article
Ross Chastain bothered by 'silly mistakes' as Newman's fill-in

Previous article

Ross Chastain bothered by 'silly mistakes' as Newman's fill-in
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Fontana
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

21 Feb - 23 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
13:05
13:05
Final Practice
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
16:30
16:30
Qualifying
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
11:35
11:35
Race
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
12:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Brown: New Alonso Indy deal a result of failed Andretti talks

1h
2
Supercars

Penske not interested in 'scrapping' current Mustang for 2021

3
Formula 1

Prost says "stupid" electric obsession leaves F1 in tough spot

4
IndyCar

Alonso joins Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet for Indy 500

3h
5
Formula 1

The changes that helped Mercedes fit DAS

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR and teams to honor Kobe Bryant at Fontana
NAS

NASCAR and teams to honor Kobe Bryant at Fontana

Ross Chastain bothered by 'silly mistakes' as Newman's fill-in
NAS

Ross Chastain bothered by 'silly mistakes' as Newman's fill-in

Blaney laments "crappy situation" as Vegas win slips away
NAS

Blaney laments "crappy situation" as Vegas win slips away

DiBenedetto second at Vegas: "This is all just too surreal"
NAS

DiBenedetto second at Vegas: "This is all just too surreal"

Joey Logano repeats as Las Vegas winner in wild finish
NAS

Joey Logano repeats as Las Vegas winner in wild finish

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.