NASCAR and teams to honor Kobe Bryant at Fontana

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among nine people killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.

The retired NBA legend's death shocked the sports world and NASCAR was no exception with several drivers paying tribute to the fallen and sending their thoughts and prayers to the families of those they left behind. Here's a small sampling of the reaction:

This weekend, NASCAR heads to California for the third round of the 2020 season. Per SBJ's Adam Stern, the track has several tributes planned including Kobe's jersey number (24) painted on the infield grass and a mention of the victims during the pre-race invocation.

The drivers and teams will also pay tribute. Daniel Suarez will wear special shoes and gloves that will be auctioned off after the race with all proceeds benefitting the Mamba on Three fund.

Additionally, both Ryan Blaney and William Byron will run special paint schemes to honor Bryant in Sunday's race. Here's a look at Blaney's tribute scheme, which honors both Kobe and his daughter Gianna:

Livery of Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Photo by: Team Penske

