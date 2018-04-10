NASCAR to test new aero package in All-Star Race

NASCAR is planning to use next month’s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race as a test of the Xfinity Series aero package debuted last season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Motorsport.com has learned.

The aero package used in the Xfinity Series last season included a restrictor-plate, but even more importantly, aero ducts on the front spoilers and a taller rear spoiler.

The use of the aero package on the Cup Series cars in the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is expected to be finalized and announced this week, multiple sources confirmed.

NASCAR provided Motorsport.com the following statement in response to a request for comment:

“We have had several discussions with the industry on the format of the Monster Energy All-Star Race, and will have an announcement soon. The fan-favorite event will again showcase the sport’s top talents in a unique way, and as always, we’ll ensure that the format will offer the best race for our fans."

For the Xfinity Series package, the aero ducts – which move air out of the front wheel wells and create a larger wake – increased the draft envelope by approximately 25 percent, which generally allowed the trailing car to race closer to the leading car.

The restrictor-plates slowed the field down and helped prevent the leading car from running away from the field.

The package received generally positive reviews following last year’s Xfinity race at Indy. The race produced an event record 16 lead changes across an event-record eight different drivers.

Many thought NASCAR would adapt the package in Cup but at the time, but NASCAR officials said there was difficulty adapting the aero ducts to current models of the Cup cars.

The package is being used this season in the Xfinity Series at Indy as well as the June 2 race at Pocono Raceway and the June 9 race at Michigan International Speedway.