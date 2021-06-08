Tickets Subscribe
Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

NASCAR to slow cars down at Talladega and Daytona

By:

NASCAR is mandating a smaller tapered spacer for the two remaining superspeedway races on the 2021 schedule in response to Joey Logano's airborne crash earlier this year.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang crash
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in huge crash at the finish
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing Ford, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet crash

Logano was outspoken about safety at superspeedway tracks following his incident at the end of the first stage in April's Talladega race.

The No. 22 Ford Mustang went up and over in the middle of the pack with several cars narrowly avoiding the flipping car while it was upside down. After being released from the infield care center, Logano said he was 'happy to be alive.'

The size of tapered spacers will be reduced from 57/64-inch to 53/64-inch, slowing the cars down approximately 7-10mph.

NASCAR is also removing the wicker from the spoilers and mandating a roll bar behind the driver cockpit that was previously optional at superspeedways.

The next superspeedway event is scheduled for August 28th at Daytona International Speedway, which will host NASCAR's regular season finale.

Following the accident, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller promised that the sanctioning body will be looking into more ways to keep the cars on the ground in high-speed crashes.

The bulletin also mandates flashing brake lights for all Cup Series road races in wet conditions.

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

