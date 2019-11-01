NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Texas playoff weekend schedule
Nov 1, 2019, 5:29 AM
The playoffs roll into Texas Motor Speedway for the second race of the third round in the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The schedule is subject to change. All times local.
Friday, November 1
1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. NXS 1st Practice (NBCSN)
2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. MENCS 1st Practice (NBCSN)
3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. NXS Final Practice (NBC Sports App)
4:05 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBC Sports App)
Saturday, November 2
4:35 p.m. NXS Qualifying (CNBC & NBC Sports App)
6:05 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (CNBC & NBC Sports App)
7:48:00 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Green Flag (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)
Sunday, November 3
1:20:00 p.m. Driver Introductions (NBCSN)
2:00:35 p.m. Invocation
2:01:20 p.m. National Anthem
2:07:50 p.m. Command
2:18:20 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Race Green Flag (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)
