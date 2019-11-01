NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
First Practice in
13 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
6 days
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
13 days
NASCAR Cup / Preview

NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Texas playoff weekend schedule

Nov 1, 2019, 5:29 AM

The playoffs roll into Texas Motor Speedway for the second race of the third round in the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The schedule is subject to change. All times local.

Friday, November 1

1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. NXS 1st Practice (NBCSN)

2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. MENCS 1st Practice (NBCSN)

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. NXS Final Practice (NBC Sports App)

4:05 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, November 2

4:35 p.m. NXS Qualifying (CNBC & NBC Sports App)

6:05 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (CNBC & NBC Sports App)

7:48:00 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Green Flag (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)

Sunday, November 3

1:20:00 p.m. Driver Introductions (NBCSN)
2:00:35 p.m. Invocation
2:01:20 p.m. National Anthem
2:07:50 p.m. Command
2:18:20 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Race Green Flag (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY

Texas II

1 Nov - 3 Nov
First Practice Starts in
13 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
First Practice Fri 1 Nov
20:05
14:05
Final Practice Fri 1 Nov
22:05
16:05
Qualifying Sat 2 Nov
00:05
18:05
Race Sun 3 Nov
21:00
14:00
