Nearly 20 NASCAR Cup teams to miss practice time at Charlotte

An unprecedented 19 teams will lose practice time during Saturday afternoon’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Early Saturday morning, NASCAR announced 11 teams would miss the first 15 minutes of Saturday’s final 50-minute session due to a variety of pre-qualifying and pre-race inspection failures dating back to last weekend.

Those drivers will miss the first 15 minutes of practice are Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Danica Patrick, Clint Bowyer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Gray Gaulding, Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson and Michael McDowell.

In addition, eight teams will be forced to sit out 30 minutes of the 50-minute session. Those drivers are Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Trevor Bayne, Chase Elliott, Matt DiBenedetto, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Both Elliott and Truex failed pre-race inspection four times prior to last Sunday’s race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Several teams had to make multiple trips through pre-qualifying inspection Friday at Charlotte. One – Jones – was unable to complete the process with enough time to make a qualifying attempt for Sunday’s Bank of America 500.