NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel
Martin Truex Jr. finished eleventh at Auto Club Speedway in an eventful race for the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team.
Truex showed strength early in the 400-mile race, driving up inside the top-five.
The 2023 Clash at the L.A. Coliseum winner hasn't won a points race since Richmond in September, 2021. Unfortunately, issues on pit road derailed any chance he had of visiting Victory Lane this past weekend.
During the first stop of the race, Truex was sent to the rear of the field for equipment interference, due to a tire rolling into a rival team's pit box. He was running fourth. He drove back to the top-ten, only to encounter a bigger issue.
Later on, the left-front wheel wasn't tight and eventually separated from the car on the backstretch after Truex left pit road. The result was a two-lap penalty. Impressively, he got both laps back and salvaged an eleventh-place finish.
However, the penalties do not end there. Per the NASCAR rule book, two crew members have also been suspended for the next two races. Previously, the crew chief would be suspended for four races, but NASCAR elected to adjust the penalty ahead of the 2023 season.
Those suspended are tire changer Danny Olszowy and jackman Kellen Mills.
There were no other penalties following the Cup and Xfinity Series races at Fontana.
Related video
NASCAR issues new Cup rules package for road courses, short tracks
NASCAR 2023 at Las Vegas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Latest news
Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test
Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test
Supercars decides on Gen3 weights
Supercars decides on Gen3 weights Supercars decides on Gen3 weights
Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep
Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep
Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut
Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.