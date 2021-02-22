NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
235 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
242 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

By:

Team owner Chip Ganassi has been penalized for violating NASCAR's COVID-19 policy.

shares
comments

Ganassi, who owns the No. 42 car driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 1 car driven by Kurt Busch, brought a non-essential individual within the competition area at Daytona International Speedway.

The team owner violated Section 12.8.1.b of the rule book by bringing someone inside the highly restricted NASCAR bubble.

NASCAR has suspended the team owner from attending next weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway and fined him $30,000. Chip Ganassi Racing will still be permitted to compete.

Three Cup Series drivers have been sidelined due to COVID-19 since last March including Jimmie Johnson, Austin Dillon and Brendan Gaughan.

Nick DeGroot
