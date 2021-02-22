NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

Ganassi, who owns the No. 42 car driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 1 car driven by Kurt Busch, brought a non-essential individual within the competition area at Daytona International Speedway.

The team owner violated Section 12.8.1.b of the rule book by bringing someone inside the highly restricted NASCAR bubble.

NASCAR has suspended the team owner from attending next weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway and fined him $30,000. Chip Ganassi Racing will still be permitted to compete.

Three Cup Series drivers have been sidelined due to COVID-19 since last March including Jimmie Johnson, Austin Dillon and Brendan Gaughan.