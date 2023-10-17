Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II
News

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

Ty Gibbs suffered a loose wheel during Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, resulting in the suspension of two crew members this week.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
updated
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

The No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Cmary hit the wall on Lap 218 of 267, and then lost the right-front wheel while trying to limp around the track.

He was held two laps due to the loose wheel. Per Sections 8.8.10.4.A & C of the NASCAR Rule Book (Tires and Wheels Note: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle during the event).

As expected, NASCAR announced on Tuesday that they have also suspended two crew members from Ty Gibbs' Cup Series team. They are Braxton Brannon and Jackson Gibbs, who will be suspended for the next two NASCAR Cup Series Championship points events at Homestead and Martinsville. They will be permitted to return for the season finale at Phoenix.

Gibbs finished the race at Las Vegas in the 34th position.

There were no further penalties following the Las Vegas race weekend. Ryan Blaney was initially disqualified from the event after finishing sixth, but NASCAR later rescinded the disqualification in an unusual move. They cited an issue with the damper template used during the inspection process.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article NASCAR rescinds disqualification of Ryan Blaney
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

NASCAR Truck
Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

NASCAR rescinds disqualification of Ryan Blaney

NASCAR rescinds disqualification of Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

NASCAR rescinds disqualification of Ryan Blaney NASCAR rescinds disqualification of Ryan Blaney

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

More from
Ty Gibbs
Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

NASCAR XFINITY
Watkins Glen

Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

How McDowell's Indy triumph changed the playoff picture

How McDowell's Indy triumph changed the playoff picture

NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen

How McDowell's Indy triumph changed the playoff picture How McDowell's Indy triumph changed the playoff picture

Ty Gibbs takes Indy RC Xfinity win over Mayer and Allmendinger

Ty Gibbs takes Indy RC Xfinity win over Mayer and Allmendinger

NASCAR XFINITY
Indianapolis

Ty Gibbs takes Indy RC Xfinity win over Mayer and Allmendinger Ty Gibbs takes Indy RC Xfinity win over Mayer and Allmendinger

More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bell on Vegas loss: "I feel like that was my moment"

Bell on Vegas loss: "I feel like that was my moment"

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Bell on Vegas loss: "I feel like that was my moment" Bell on Vegas loss: "I feel like that was my moment"

Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race

Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY
Texas

Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race

Bell beats Hamlin for Bristol Cup pole in all-JGR front row

Bell beats Hamlin for Bristol Cup pole in all-JGR front row

NASCAR Cup
Bristol II

Bell beats Hamlin for Bristol Cup pole in all-JGR front row Bell beats Hamlin for Bristol Cup pole in all-JGR front row

Latest news

Why dominant Verstappen is no new F1 driver in 2023, by the man who knows him best

Why dominant Verstappen is no new F1 driver in 2023, by the man who knows him best

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why dominant Verstappen is no new F1 driver in 2023, by the man who knows him best Why dominant Verstappen is no new F1 driver in 2023, by the man who knows him best

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Misc General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings

Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings

Mick Schumacher completes first Alpine Hypercar test amid 2024 WEC links

Mick Schumacher completes first Alpine Hypercar test amid 2024 WEC links

WEC WEC
Alpine Jerez testing

Mick Schumacher completes first Alpine Hypercar test amid 2024 WEC links Mick Schumacher completes first Alpine Hypercar test amid 2024 WEC links

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe