NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Following Sunday’s race, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished ninth in the race.

For the infraction, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was also fined $20,000.

Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing, will serve as interim crew chief for Childress this week. Tony Gibson will serve as interim competition director for SHR this weekend.

NASCAR issued five addition fines to crew chiefs (four in Cup and one in the Xfinity Series) for having one lug nut not safe and secure.

Fines of $10,000 were assessed to Cup crew chiefs Cliff Daniels (driver Kyle Larson), Ben Beshore (driver Kyle Busch), Phil Surgen (driver Ross Chastain) and Travis Mack (driver Daniel Suarez).

A fine of $5,000 was assessed to Xfinity crew chief Michael Bumgarner (driver Josh Berry).

Joey Gase’s No. 15 Rick Ware Racing team faced a possible harsh penalty for a wheel coming off his car in Sunday’s race, which resulted in a violent accident, but NASCAR officials determined the cause was a rear-wheel hub failure.