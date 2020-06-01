NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR calls for unity in the "stand against racism"

shares
comments
NASCAR calls for unity in the "stand against racism"
By:
Jun 1, 2020, 11:51 PM

NASCAR has released a statement addressing the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody and the civil unrest that has followed nationwide.

One officer has already been charged in Floyd's death on Memorial Day (May 25) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In the week that has followed, there have been protests from coast-to-coast and widespread civil unrest.

"The NASCAR family, like so many others, is hurt and angered by the immensely troubling events that have taken place across our country in recent weeks," the statement read. "For us to heal and move forward as a nation, we all need to listen more and be united in the stand against racism, hatred, senseless violence and loss of life. And we must all hold ourselves accountable to driving positive change.

"While our sport has made progress over the years, there remains much work to be done and we fully embrace our responsibility to help bridge the racial divide that continues to exist in our country. We must do better and our commitment to promoting equality and inclusion continues and will never waver.”

Read Also:

A handful of Cup Series drivers including seven-time NCS Jimmie Johnson have also spoken out, seen below:

 
 
 
 
 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

