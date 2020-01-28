Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
274 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
281 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

shares
comments
Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020
By:
Jan 28, 2020, 11:09 PM

Outside of the Cup Series schedule, there aren’t a lot of big changes this season in NASCAR competition but the sanctioning body did outline a few smaller ones on Tuesday.

The biggest change fans will notice is the alteration of stage lengths for 16 races in the Cup series, with the most common difference being a shortening of the third stage.

The overall lengths of races did not change (except for the new doubleheader at Pocono Raceway this season).

The Daytona 500 will now have stages of 65, 65 and 70 laps. The final stage of last year’s race was 90 laps.

“All this does is make it so in the final stage there is more than a couple of lap option for the whole field to pit and it gives a little bit more leeway at the end on fuel should we go into overtime,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition.

Among the changes to intermediate tracks, Atlanta will move to a format of 105/105/115 laps. Last year’s final stage at Atlanta was 155 laps. The final stages at the Cup races at Texas will be 124 laps, compared to 164 last year.

Stage lengths have yet to be set this season for the races at Watkins Glen, Sonoma and the Charlotte Roval.

Among the other changes NASCAR outlined Tuesday at its R&D Center in Concord, N.C.:

  • A race will be considered official if it has reached the end of Stage 2, or if more than half of the scheduled distance of the event has been completed, whichever comes first.
  • NASCAR remains on schedule to unveil the 2021 Cup Series schedule around April.
  • NASCAR plans to take more cars back to its R&D Center following races this season to ensure teams are adhering to its new parts and development rules. The goal remains not to issue penalties from R&D Center reviews.
  • NASCAR has decided to utilize the 14-turn version of the road course for the July Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It is the version currently used by the IndyCar Series.
  • NASCAR says it will start two-car tests of 2021 car in March. However, there likely won’t be any tests with more than two cars until the second half of 2020 season.

Read Also:

Next article
Keselowski: New rules package was "a challenge for me personally"

Previous article

Keselowski: New rules package was "a challenge for me personally"

Next article

Confirmed: Daniel Suarez joins Gaunt Brothers for 2020 Cup season

Confirmed: Daniel Suarez joins Gaunt Brothers for 2020 Cup season
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

1h
2
Formula 1

The unseen side of F1 life that must not be ignored

3
Formula 1

Mercedes completes fire-up of 2020 F1 car

4
IMSA

"Weird" tweaks by Kobayashi credited for WTR pace

5
NASCAR Cup

Confirmed: Daniel Suarez joins Gaunt Brothers for 2020 Cup season

1h

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Confirmed: Daniel Suarez joins Gaunt Brothers for 2020 Cup season
NAS

Confirmed: Daniel Suarez joins Gaunt Brothers for 2020 Cup season

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020
NAS

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

Keselowski: New rules package was "a challenge for me personally"
NAS

Keselowski: New rules package was "a challenge for me personally"

Gaughan to end career with four-race schedule in 2020
NAS

Gaughan to end career with four-race schedule in 2020

Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return
IMSA

Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.