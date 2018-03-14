Six Cup teams penalized after Phoenix, Chase Elliott hit the hardest

NASCAR has released this week's penalty report and it's a big one.

Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were hit the hardest with NASCAR issuing an L1 penalty and citing Section 20.14.2 of the rule book for the violation.

"The truck trailing arm spacer/pinion angle shim mating surfaces must be planar and in complete contact with corresponding mating surfaces at all points and at all times," the report stated.

As a result, Elliott has lost 25 driver and championship points. Crew chief Alan Gustafson has been fined $50,000 and car chief Josh Kirk has been suspended for the next two championship races. He was the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver at ISM Raceway, placing third.

Additionally, five teams faced safety violations due to improperly installed lug nuts, resulting $50,000 worth of fines. No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Mike Wheeler, No. 12 Team Penske crew chief Jeremy Bullins, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing crew chief Brian Pattie, No. 22 Team Penske crew chief Todd Gordon, and No. 78 Furniture Row Racing crew chief Cole Pearn were each fined $10,000.

Two Xfinity Series teams were also fined for lug nut violations: No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Eric Phillips and No. 22 Team Penske crew chief Brian Wilson were each fined $5,000.

Beyond that, both Brandon J. Lee and Wayne F. Kanter are facing indefinite suspensions for violating NASCAR's behavioral policy.