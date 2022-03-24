NASCAR issues severe penalties against Keselowski and RFK Racing

Listen to this article

Keselowski's No. 6 team was found to have made modifications to parts supplied from a NASCAR vendor. The team was one of two chosen to have their cars taken back to the NASCAR R&D Center for a full teardown following the race at Atlanta.

NASCAR stated before the season that any modifications to supplied parts on the Next Gen cars would result in severe penalties.

Read Also: NASCAR reveals stricter penalty system for 2022

This L2-level penalty will leave Keselowski/RFK docked 100 driver and owner points, as well as ten playoff bonus points.

Crew chief Matt McCall has been fined $100,000 and suspended for the next four points-paying races.

Keselowski has not been stripped of his playoff eligibility, but the penalty has dropped him from 16th in the standings down to 35th. He has scored 122 points this season, so the penalty leaves him with just 22 after five races.