NASCAR Cup

NASCAR set to announce Cup race in Mexico City for 2025

Sources have confirmed to Motorsport.com that an announcement about NASCAR's highly anticipated addition to the schedule is expected this week

Luis Ramírez
Luis Ramírez
Upd:
Mexican flag

Mexican flag

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Motorsport.com has learned that NASCAR will race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City next year, with the official announcement expected to come on Tuesday.

Scheduled for the weekend of June 14-15 in 2025, NASCAR will utilize the same circuit as Formula 1 for its annual Mexican Grand Prix. However, a slight modification is still being analyzed regarding the main straight -- an additional chicane.

An international first for the sport

The top level of NASCAR has had very limited experience outside of the United States, with the Cup Series having run some exhibitions in Japan between 1996 and 1998, as well as one in Australia in 1988. But the last points-paying international Cup race was in 1958 at Canadian Exposition Stadium in Toronto. Before that, there was another Canadian race in 1952, racing at Stamford Park in Ontario.

The track hosted NASCAR Xfinity Series races four times between 2005 and 2008. Stock car racing left great interest within the public and motorsports world in Mexico, allowing for a greater development of the category in the country including the NASCAR Mexico Series.

Since that time, a significant number of Mexican drivers have sought to climb to the top of the NASCAR ladder, trying to follow the path of drivers such as Carlos Contreras, who entered NASCAR in 1999 when he competed in his first Truck race. This was during a time when most Mexican racers were trying to make their way into IndyCar.

Contreras was followed by important names such as Adrian Fernandez, Michel Jourdain, German Quiroga and, the most successful so far in the American series -- Daniel Suarez -- the first foreigner to win a national-level title in NASCAR and the only non-American to win an oval race in Cup.

Race winner Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Onx Homes / Renu Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Onx Homes / Renu Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR's interest in Mexico has led to more drivers seeking opportunities in the United States, even over F1. Names such as Andres Perez de Lara, Regina Sirvent and Eloy Sebastian have all been part of the NASCAR diversity program.

Making the announcement from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue will be NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O'Donell, joined by Suarez, who competes for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series, as well as event promoters. Sources close to the negotiations confirmed that the Cup teams will be joined by NASCAR Xfinity, along with the NASCAR Mexico division as a support series.

Luis Ramírez
Luis Ramírez
