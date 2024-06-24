All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup New Hampshire

NASCAR says wet weather racing at New Hampshire was "very successful"

NASCAR entered a new phase of racing with its wet weather tires in Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and it appeared to work as hoped.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR waited out a nearly two-hour, 15-minute rain delay in the final stage Sunday and mandated teams run the final 77 competitive laps on wet weather tires.

Twice under caution, NASCAR allowed teams to put on new sets of wets with non-competitive pit stops but never felt the track dried enough to allow teams to return to slick tires.

Although Christopher Bell led the final 64 of 305 laps, the racing on the track was wild and entertaining as drivers searched for the best lines as the track began to dry out.

“I think what we the way we started this whole wet weather tire process was basically we wanted to get our races started on time and it really played into our hand (Saturday) to get the Xfinity race started on time and to get our races back to green as quick as possible if we had a delay like today,” said Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition.

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

“Kudos to Goodyear. This was (NASCAR Chairman) Jim France’s vision of what wet weather tires could do. We ran 301-plus laps today. So, with the overtime, our fans got the whole ticket and they got to see some great exciting racing.”

Sawyer insisted NASCAR does not want to be in the “tire business” – dictating when teams can pit and what tires they must utilize.

However, resuming the race without completing drying pit road, presents numerous challenges if competitive pit stops were employed.

“There’s still some things that we’re learning through this process and in all honestly, we’d like to be out of the tire business,” he said. “We’d like to just turn that over to the teams.

“But as we continue to take small steps and we learn, eventually we’ll get there. We just want to do this in the safest way possible.”

Asked if NASCAR would rate the wet weather tires use at New Hampshire this weekend a success, Sawyer said, “Absolutely. Absolutely. I mean, if you go back and look at the reason we came up with this and we started working through it with our teams and the folks at the R&D Center, it was to do exactly what we did yesterday and what we did today with the Cup race.

“So yes, very successful.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"

Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"

NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep

NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep

NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

McLaren: Norris could have done nothing more to win F1 Spanish GP

McLaren: Norris could have done nothing more to win F1 Spanish GP

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
McLaren: Norris could have done nothing more to win F1 Spanish GP
10 things we learned at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
10 things we learned at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix
Correa: F2 podium return “surreal” on Hubert anniversary

Correa: F2 podium return “surreal” on Hubert anniversary

F2 FIA F2
Barcelona
Correa: F2 podium return “surreal” on Hubert anniversary
Aprilia signs Bezzecchi to partner Martin for 2025 MotoGP season

Aprilia signs Bezzecchi to partner Martin for 2025 MotoGP season

MGP MotoGP
Aprilia signs Bezzecchi to partner Martin for 2025 MotoGP season

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global