NASCAR's France family to be honored for motorsports legacy

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
18/04/2018 01:50

Jim France and NASCAR’s France Family will be honored by the International Motor Racing Research Center with its Cameron R. Argetsinger Award.

The award memorializes Argetsinger, founder and organizer of the first races at Watkins Glen, N.Y., 70 years ago. It is given for outstanding contributions to motorsports.

This year’s award, which will be presented at a dinner gala on June 28 in Corning, N.Y., precedes the Six Hours of The Glen IMSA weekend at the Glen.

The 2018 award will be the fifth presented by the IMRRC. Chip Ganassi was the inaugural recipient in 2014. Richard Petty and Roger Penske were honorees in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Mario Andretti was cited in 2017.

From NASCAR founder William H.G. "Big Bill" France to his sons William C. France and James C. “Jim” France to third-generation leaders Brian Z. France and Lesa France Kennedy, the family has continued its legacy of leadership in motorsports.

Jim France is now the patriarch, serving as chairman for both the International Speedway Corporation (ISC) and IMSA. In addition, he serves as a vice chairman of NASCAR.

“Jim France, and the France Family, have played unmatched roles in the development of many forms of motorsport, but especially IMSA since its beginning in 1969,” IMSA President Scott Atherton said.

“Their tireless efforts and willingness to invest through the years have made IMSA what it is today. As we head into our 50th anniversary in 2019 we look forward to their continued leadership and contributions to the sport.”

Brian France is NASCAR's chairman and CEO; Lesa France Kennedy is the CEO of ISC and Vice Chairperson of NASCAR; and Lesa's son, Ben Kennedy, has recently joined the family business as the new general manager of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“It is most appropriate that on a night when the France Family will be honored, that Jim France would be the main focus,” Brian France said of his uncle. “Jim learned the business of motorsports from his father, Bill France Sr., then worked alongside my father, Bill France Jr., for years, helping to guide NASCAR through a tremendous period of growth.

“Jim was my dad's best, most experienced confidant and supporter - and he has continued to be mine, as well.”

 

