NASCAR enacts restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak

In a statement, NASCAR said it remains in daily consultation with public health officials and other prominent sports and entertainment properties.

“In addition, we have added an infectious disease specialist to our consulting physician group to provide technical assistance and to inform policy,” the statement said.

Among the measures which will go into effect this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

¨ All driver/crew chief meetings will be held in open air locations across all series and attendance will be restricted to drivers, crew chiefs, team owners and select officials and dignitaries.

¨ All track services meetings will held in open air locations across all series.

¨ NASCAR recommends driver appearances should be structured to ensure that drivers are visible to fans in an open-air setting, such as Q&A sessions.

¨ Drivers should pre-sign autograph items whenever possible, carry their own Sharpie and hero cards should be the primary form for all autographs.

¨ A six-foot buffer will be implemented around the starting grid and driver introduction stage.

¨ All individuals who visit the infield care center demonstrating symptoms potentially consistent with coronavirus will be appropriately handled by medical professionals. All facilities have been provided a standard operating process following CDC guidelines.

“The health, safety and well-being of our industry, employees, media, fans and everyone associated with our events remains our top priority,” the statement said.

“We will remain diligent as we actively monitor this situation with medical experts and health officials.”