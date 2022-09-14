Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

NASCAR releases 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules

While of the biggest additions to the 2023 NASCAR national series schedules have already been revealed there were a few surprises announced on Wednesday.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

The Cup Series will remain at 36 points races in 2023, still beginning at Daytona International Speedway and ending the year with the championship race at Phoenix. The preseason Clash exhibition race will again be held at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. 

A new race on the Chicago Street Course had previously been announced as had a new home for the NASCAR All-Star Race, at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.  

Read Also:

However, according to the official schedules released, the Xfinity Series will now join Cup on the Chicago Street Course weekend and the Truck Series will join the All-Star Race during the North Wilkesboro weekend. 

The 10-race Cup playoff schedule will remain identical to this year’s version, beginning Sept. 3 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and concluding Nov. 5 at Phoenix. 

Also, the spring Cup race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway has returned to a Sunday afternoon race.  

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

Some other notable changes:  

The Milwaukee Mile will return to the Truck schedule; the Xfinity Series will run with Cup at Sonoma instead of Trucks; the Xfinity Series will continue to compete at Road America; and Knoxville Raceway is no longer on the Truck schedule. 

NASCAR Cup Schedule

Date
Track
Sunday, Feb. 5
Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, Feb. 16
Duel at Daytona
Sunday, Feb. 19
Daytona 500
Sunday, Feb. 26
Auto Club
Sunday, March 5
Las Vegas
Sunday, March 12
Phoenix
Sunday, March 19
Atlanta
Sunday, March 26
COTA
Sunday, April 2
Richmond
Sunday, April 9
Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 16
Martinsville
Sunday, April 23
Talladega
Sunday, April 30
Dover
Sunday, May 7
Kansas
Sunday, May 14
Darlington
Sunday, May 21
North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
Sunday, May 28
Charlotte
Sunday, June 4
World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 11
Sonoma
Sunday, June 25
Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 2
Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 9
Atlanta
Sunday, July 16
New Hampshire
Sunday, July 23
Pocono
Sunday, July 30
Richmond
Sunday, August 6
Michigan
Sunday, Aug. 13
Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, Aug. 20
Watkins Glen
Saturday, Aug. 26
Daytona
PLAYOFFS BEGIN (Round of 16)
PLAYOFFS BEGIN (Round of 16)
Sunday, Sept. 3
Darlington
Sunday, Sept. 10
Kansas
Saturday, Sept. 16
Bristol
ROUND OF 12 PLAYOFFS
ROUND OF 12 PLAYOFFS
Sunday, Sept. 24
Texas
Sunday, Oct. 1
Talladega
Sunday, Oct. 8
Charlotte Roval
ROUND OF 8 PLAYOFFS
ROUND OF 8 PLAYOFFS
Sunday, Oct. 15
Las Vegas
Sunday, Oct. 22
Homestead-Miami
Sunday, Oct. 29
Martinsville
CHAMPIONSHIP 4
CHAMPIONSHIP 4
Sunday, Nov. 5
 Phoenix (Championship)

NASCAR Xfinity Schedule

Date
Track
Saturday, Feb. 18
Daytona
 
Saturday, Feb. 25
Auto Club
 
Saturday, March 4
Las Vegas
 
Saturday, March 11
Phoenix
 
Saturday, March 18
Atlanta
 
Saturday, March 25
 COTA
 
Saturday, April 1
Richmond
 
Saturday, April 15
Martinsville
 
Saturday, April 22
Talladega
 
Saturday, April 29
Dover
 
Saturday, May 13
Darlington
 
Saturday, May 27
Charlotte
 
Saturday, June 3
 Portland
 
Saturday, June 10
Sonoma
 
Saturday, June 24
Nashville Superspeedway
 
Saturday, July 1
Chicago Street Race
 
Saturday, July 8
Atlanta
 
Saturday, July 15
New Hampshire
 
Saturday, July 22
Pocono
 
Saturday, July 29
Road America
 
Saturday, August 5
Michigan
 
Saturday, Aug. 12
Indianapolis Road Course
 
Saturday, Aug. 19
Watkins Glen
 
Friday, Aug. 25
Daytona
 
Saturday, Sept. 2
Darlington
 
Saturday, Sept. 9
Kansas
PLAYOFFS BEGIN
PLAYOFFS BEGIN
Friday, Sept. 15
Bristol
 
Saturday, Sept. 23
Texas
 
Saturday, Oct. 7
Charlotte Roval
 
Saturday, Oct. 14
Las Vegas
 
Saturday, Oct. 21
Homestead-Miami
 
Saturday, Oct. 28
Martinsville
Saturday, Nov. 4
 Phoenix (Championship)

NASCAR Truck Schedule

Date
Track
Friday, Feb. 17
Daytona
Friday, March 3 Las Vegas
Saturday, March 18 Atlanta
Saturday, March 25 COTA

Saturday, April 1

 Texas
Saturday, April 8 Bristol Dirt
Friday, April 14 Martinsville
Saturday, May 6 Kansas
Friday, May 12 Darlington
Saturday, May 20 North Wilkesboro
Friday, May 26 Charlotte
Saturday, June 3 World Wide Technology Raceway
Friday, June 23 Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 8 Mid-Ohio
Saturday, July 22 Pocono
Saturday, July 29 Richmond
PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN
Friday, Aug. 11 Lucas Oil IRP
Sunday, Aug. 27 Milwaukee
Friday, Sept. 8 Kansas
Thursday, Sept. 14 Bristol
Saturday, Sept. 30 Talladega
Saturday, Oct. 3 Homestead-Miami
Friday, Nov. 3 Phoenix (championship)
