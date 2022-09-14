NASCAR releases 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules

Listen to this article

The Cup Series will remain at 36 points races in 2023, still beginning at Daytona International Speedway and ending the year with the championship race at Phoenix. The preseason Clash exhibition race will again be held at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

A new race on the Chicago Street Course had previously been announced as had a new home for the NASCAR All-Star Race, at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

However, according to the official schedules released, the Xfinity Series will now join Cup on the Chicago Street Course weekend and the Truck Series will join the All-Star Race during the North Wilkesboro weekend.

The 10-race Cup playoff schedule will remain identical to this year’s version, beginning Sept. 3 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and concluding Nov. 5 at Phoenix.

Also, the spring Cup race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway has returned to a Sunday afternoon race.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

Some other notable changes:

The Milwaukee Mile will return to the Truck schedule; the Xfinity Series will run with Cup at Sonoma instead of Trucks; the Xfinity Series will continue to compete at Road America; and Knoxville Raceway is no longer on the Truck schedule.

NASCAR Cup Schedule

Date Track Sunday, Feb. 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) Thursday, Feb. 16 Duel at Daytona Sunday, Feb. 19 Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 26 Auto Club Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas Sunday, March 12 Phoenix Sunday, March 19 Atlanta Sunday, March 26 COTA Sunday, April 2 Richmond Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt Sunday, April 16 Martinsville Sunday, April 23 Talladega Sunday, April 30 Dover Sunday, May 7 Kansas Sunday, May 14 Darlington Sunday, May 21 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) Sunday, May 28 Charlotte Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 11 Sonoma Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race Sunday, July 9 Atlanta Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire Sunday, July 23 Pocono Sunday, July 30 Richmond Sunday, August 6 Michigan Sunday, Aug. 13 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, Aug. 20 Watkins Glen Saturday, Aug. 26 Daytona PLAYOFFS BEGIN (Round of 16) PLAYOFFS BEGIN (Round of 16) Sunday, Sept. 3 Darlington Sunday, Sept. 10 Kansas Saturday, Sept. 16 Bristol ROUND OF 12 PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12 PLAYOFFS Sunday, Sept. 24 Texas Sunday, Oct. 1 Talladega Sunday, Oct. 8 Charlotte Roval ROUND OF 8 PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8 PLAYOFFS Sunday, Oct. 15 Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 22 Homestead-Miami Sunday, Oct. 29 Martinsville CHAMPIONSHIP 4 CHAMPIONSHIP 4 Sunday, Nov. 5 Phoenix (Championship)

NASCAR Xfinity Schedule

Date Track Saturday, Feb. 18 Daytona Saturday, Feb. 25 Auto Club Saturday, March 4 Las Vegas Saturday, March 11 Phoenix Saturday, March 18 Atlanta Saturday, March 25 COTA Saturday, April 1 Richmond Saturday, April 15 Martinsville Saturday, April 22 Talladega Saturday, April 29 Dover Saturday, May 13 Darlington Saturday, May 27 Charlotte Saturday, June 3 Portland Saturday, June 10 Sonoma Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race Saturday, July 8 Atlanta Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire Saturday, July 22 Pocono Saturday, July 29 Road America Saturday, August 5 Michigan Saturday, Aug. 12 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, Aug. 19 Watkins Glen Friday, Aug. 25 Daytona Saturday, Sept. 2 Darlington Saturday, Sept. 9 Kansas PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN Friday, Sept. 15 Bristol Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas Saturday, Oct. 7 Charlotte Roval Saturday, Oct. 14 Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 21 Homestead-Miami Saturday, Oct. 28 Martinsville Saturday, Nov. 4 Phoenix (Championship)

NASCAR Truck Schedule

Date Track Friday, Feb. 17 Daytona Friday, March 3 Las Vegas Saturday, March 18 Atlanta Saturday, March 25 COTA Saturday, April 1 Texas Saturday, April 8 Bristol Dirt Friday, April 14 Martinsville Saturday, May 6 Kansas Friday, May 12 Darlington Saturday, May 20 North Wilkesboro Friday, May 26 Charlotte Saturday, June 3 World Wide Technology Raceway Friday, June 23 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 8 Mid-Ohio Saturday, July 22 Pocono Saturday, July 29 Richmond PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN Friday, Aug. 11 Lucas Oil IRP Sunday, Aug. 27 Milwaukee Friday, Sept. 8 Kansas Thursday, Sept. 14 Bristol Saturday, Sept. 30 Talladega Saturday, Oct. 3 Homestead-Miami Friday, Nov. 3 Phoenix (championship)