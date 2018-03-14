NASCAR signs with Busch beer as Cup pole sponsor

Although it took a month into the new season, Anheuser-Busch will return with its Busch brand as the official beer of NASCAR and sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series pole award.

The sanctioning body and St Louis-based brewery have reached a multi-year agreement that will make its Busch brand the official beer of NASCAR and also sponsor of the Busch Pole Award given to the fastest qualifier in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying each week, and takes over those naming rights from rival brand Coors Light.

“We are continuing to evolve our presence in NASCAR because we believe in the power and loyalty of NASCAR fans,” said Chelsea Phillips, Vice President, Value and Beyond Beer brands, Anheuser-Busch. “Returning as the Official Beer of NASCAR strengthens our deep-rooted history in the sport and will provide fans with even more opportunities to enjoy a crisp, cold Busch beer on race day.”

Anheuser-Busch’s history in NASCAR dates back decades to 1978, when it sponsored the Busch Pole Award. Additionally, Busch was the ‘Official Beer of NASCAR’ from 1988 through 1997. Beginning in 1998, Anheuser-Busch sponsored the Bud Pole Award through its Budweiser brand, which also became the ‘Official Beer of NASCAR’ through 2007.

“The Busch Pole Award is one of the most recognized programs in NASCAR and partnering with a global marketer like Anheuser-Busch will further elevate the value of the program and our sport,” said Lou Garate, Vice President, Partnership, NASCAR. “Anheuser-Busch has a storied history in NASCAR dating back to the 1970s and we know our fans will celebrate and support Busch’s return as the ‘Official Beer of NASCAR.’”

The Anheuser-Busch sponsored Pole Awards were awarded to many of NASCAR’s most iconic drivers. Geoff Bodine won the last Busch Pole Award at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1997. In 2007, Jimmie Johnson won the last Anheuser-Busch-sponsored Pole Award (Bud Pole Award) at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the same race he won his second championship.

Competitors become eligible for the Busch Pole Award beginning this weekend at Auto Club Speedway. At the end of the season, drivers who accumulate the most Busch Pole Awards in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series are awarded the season-ending Busch Pole Award.