NASCAR promotes Steve Phelps to Chief Operating Officer

After serving at NASCAR in various roles since 2005, long-time NASCAR executive Steve Phelps has been promoted to chief operating officer for NASCAR.

Phelps will oversee all NASCAR commercial and media operations for the company assuming the role previously held by Brent Dewar prior to his promotion to president of NASCAR last year. Phelps will be based out of NASCAR’s headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"Steve has worked passionately over the years to lead the sport and it’s clear his impact is felt in all corners of the industry," said NASCAR President Brent Dewar. "We could not be more thrilled for him to step into the pivotal role of COO and we look forward to welcoming him back to Daytona Beach, where he’ll continue to work closely with myself and the other members of the executive leadership team, including the Board of Directors."

As COO, Phelps will have broad influence on the sport and his direct reports will be Executive Vice President, Chief Sales & Partnership Officer Daryl Wolfe, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Jill Gregory, Senior Vice President, Broadcasting & Production Steve Herbst, Senior Vice President & Chief Communications Officer Eric Nyquist, and Vice President, Digital Tim Clark.

Phelps joined NASCAR after nearly two decades of sports business experience as a senior executive with the National Football League and Wasserman Media Group.