NASCAR postpones races through May 3 due to coronavirus

Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
10 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
31 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
38 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
45 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
51 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
59 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
66 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
73 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
80 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
87 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
94 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
101 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
108 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
114 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
122 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
143 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
150 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
157 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
163 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
171 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
177 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
184 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
192 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
199 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
206 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
213 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
220 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
227 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
234 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR postpones races through May 3 due to coronavirus

By:
Mar 16, 2020, 10:45 PM

NASCAR has extended its postponement of races due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) through May 3.

“The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd, with plans to return racing in Martinsville,” NASCAR said in a statement released Monday evening.

“We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the race track. We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts.

“What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”

On Friday, NASCAR had announced the postponement of the race weekends at Atlanta Motor Speedway at Homestead-Miami Speedway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The expanded postponement now covers race weekends at Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Dover International Speedway.

Read Also:

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

