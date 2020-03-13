NASCAR postpones Atlanta and Homestead races

An official announcement is expected shortly, but multiple sources have confirmed the news to Motorsport.com

NASCAR joins most major American sporting leagues in cancelling all activity this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Next weekend's event at Homestead-Miami Speedway will also be postponed.

Due to the mounting threat posed by COVID-19, NASCAR has made the decision to postpone all races until further notice.

This follows NASCAR's initial decision Thursday to bar fans from attending the event at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Sporting events around the world have been cancelled or postponed due to the growing pandemic with Formula 1 calling off the first three races of its 2020 season.

The IndyCar season-opener at St. Petersburg is set to be run without fans while the Grand Prix of Long Beach has already been cancelled.