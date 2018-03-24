Paul Menard: "It's an honor" to drive for the Wood Brothers

Paul Menard has made 21 starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway but this weekend will be the first as his “home” track.

Martinsville is a long way from Menard’s hometown of Eau Claire, Wisc., but his legendary Wood Brothers Racing team was founded just 30 miles west in Stuart, Va.

Menard, 37, is in his first season driving the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 Ford and he and the team are off to a respectable start, sitting 15th in series points with a pair of top-10 finishes in the first five races.

“I know a couple things – I’ve got a great team behind me. We’re going to have a fast Ford and we’re going to have a lot of fans cheering on the No. 21 car,” Menard said of his first race with the Woods at Martinsville.

“So, you can think about that every waking second you’re up here, or you can go to work and do your business. It’s obviously an honor to drive this car and to be a part of the Wood family driving the No. 21 at Martinsville.

“I’m really going to think about that when I put my firesuit on, but once you get the helmet on, it’s all business.”

Business has been pretty solid so far this year for Menard, although he was uncertain if all the change would have some negative effects.

Menard had spent the past seven seasons driving for Richard Childress Racing and driving Chevrolets. He was now moving to a one-car operation and part of the Ford Performance camp.

The Wood Brothers now have a technical alliance with Team Penske and had won a race last season with driver Ryan Blaney, so Menard knew the team was capable of performing well.

But you’re never sure how you fit in a new situation.

“I’m happy that we are where we are. Obviously, we have work to do. We want to get better,” Menard said. “I got a nice note from somebody saying, ‘Good job in Las Vegas,’ but we didn’t win (he finished ninth) so there’s still work to do.

“I didn’t really know coming into the season how everything was going to shake out with having a new manufacturer, new race team, the way that they talk about the race cars is different than what I’ve been used to.

“It’s kind of learning the details, but that’s all gone really smoothly and we’ve got speed in our race cars. We’ve just got to iron out some details, that’s all.”

Team co-owner Eddie Wood says it’s a great feeling coming to the Woods’ hometown track knowing they can run up front and contend for a victory.

“Our dad (Glen Wood) came here and raced. He raced here in the 1950s and it’s just a special, special place. Knowing that the Ford Fusions ran really well last year here – that gives you a lot of confidence.

“I’m sure it gives Paul a lot of confidence, but it’s just a special, special place.”