NAPA extends support of Chase Elliott and No. 9 team

NAPA Auto Parts will continue to support Chase Elliott’s racing efforts at Hendrick Motorsport through the 2020 Monster Energy Cup Series season.

NAPA will be the livery on the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for 26 races—expanding its role by two events each year—including the Daytona 500. The Atlanta-based auto parts retailer will serve also as an associate sponsor for the remaining races.

“NAPA is proud to expand our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott, which serves as a key component of our marketing efforts,” said Gaylord Spencer, senior vice president, marketing, for NAPA AUTO PARTS. “This relationship began with a storybook season in 2014 and has seen Chase grow into a top contender in the NASCAR Cup Series. The future looks bright, and we are excited to be a part of it for years to come.”

Elliott has enjoyed a relationship with NAPA since winning the 2014 Xfinity Series title with JR Motorsports. Elliott, who was 18 at the time, became the youngest national series champion and also earned rookie and most popular driver honors that season. He collected four wins on the tour before graduating to Cup full-time in 2016.

“The relationship with NAPA has been a major part of my career starting in 2014,” Elliott said. “Their support has been huge for me, and I’m very thankful for what they’ve done for our whole team at Hendrick Motorsports. They’re a committed partner, and it’s been a pleasure meeting the people involved with their business all over the country. I’m proud to represent all of those folks and look forward to having them part of our No. 9 team for many more years.”

Elliott finished 10th in the standings and won rookie-of-the-year. Last season, Elliott, 22, finished a career-high fifth in the Cup standings after winning the pole for the Daytona 500 and scoring 12 top fives and 21 top 10s.

“NAPA made an incredible commitment early on in Chase’s career, and that has only grown over the years,” said team owner Rick Hendrick.

“They’re passionate about our sport, but the real key is that racing works for their employees, their customers and their overall business. The No. 9 team and all of us at Hendrick Motorsports are dedicated to NAPA’s success, and we look forward to working together and continuing to deliver in every aspect of our program.”