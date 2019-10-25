NASCAR Cup/Trucks Martinsville race weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times local

Friday, October 25

12:05 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. NGOTS 1st Practice (No TV)

2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. NGOTS Final Practice (No TV)

Saturday, October 26

9:05 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. MENCS 1st Practice (CNBC/NBC Sports App)

10:05 a.m. NGOTS Qualifying (FS1)

12:00 p.m. - 12:50 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBC Sports App/NBCSN at 12:30 p.m.)

1:38:00 p.m. NGOTS Green Flag (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)

4:35 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)

Sunday, October 27

2:30:00 p.m. MENCS Driver Introductions (NBCSN)

3:00:20 p.m. Invocation

3:01:00 p.m. National Anthem

3:07:30 p.m. Command

3:14:00 p.m. MENCS Green Flag (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)