NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Qualifying in
01 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Video: Transforming Bristol into a dirt track
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

By:

NASCAR has adjusted the stage lengths and tire allotment for Sunday’s first Cup Series race on dirt in more than 50 years.

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

NASCAR gathered information from teams, drivers, Bristol Motor Speedway and Goodyear following Friday’s two practice sessions and decided to make some changes to how Sunday’s race will be conducted.

· NASCAR has now altered the stage lengths to 100 laps, 100 laps and 50 laps for the final stage.

· There will be two competition cautions during the race – on Laps 50 and Lap 150. Caution laps will not count once NASCAR sends the free pass car around.

· Each team will receive an additional set of tires, bring the total number of sets available for each team in the race to six (five sets plus one set carried over from qualifying).

NASCAR said the adjustments will provide two additional opportunities for track prep, shorten the length of time between track prep opportunities and give teams additional opportunities to change tires.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Video: Transforming Bristol into a dirt track

Previous article

Video: Transforming Bristol into a dirt track
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit

55min
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 floor rules change aimed at slowing down Mercedes

2h
3
Formula 1

Perez "has to be patient" with himself after Bahrain Q3 miss

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

28min
5
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton

4h
Latest news
NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race
NAS

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

5m
Video: Transforming Bristol into a dirt track
Video Inside
NAS

Video: Transforming Bristol into a dirt track

46m
Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track
NAS

Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track

20h
Alex Bowman leads first Cup practice on Bristol dirt
Video Inside
NAS

Alex Bowman leads first Cup practice on Bristol dirt

23h
Christopher Bell: Virtual Bristol dirt track 'not realistic'
Video Inside
NAS

Christopher Bell: Virtual Bristol dirt track 'not realistic'

Mar 26, 2021
Latest videos
Cup Series cars hit Bristol dirt for the first time 00:52
NASCAR Cup
11h

Cup Series cars hit Bristol dirt for the first time

Spin cycle: Drivers loop it around in practice sessions on Bristol dirt 02:30
NASCAR Cup
11h

Spin cycle: Drivers loop it around in practice sessions on Bristol dirt

Martin Truex Jr. spins in first practice on Bristol dirt 08:49:33
NASCAR Cup
21h

Martin Truex Jr. spins in first practice on Bristol dirt

Ride along with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the Bristol dirt 08:49:32
NASCAR Cup
21h

Ride along with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the Bristol dirt

Building Bristol dirt: Transforming ‘The Last Great Colosseum’ 04:42
NASCAR Cup
23h

Building Bristol dirt: Transforming ‘The Last Great Colosseum’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track Bristol
NASCAR Cup / Practice report

Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track

Alex Bowman leads first Cup practice on Bristol dirt Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Practice report

Alex Bowman leads first Cup practice on Bristol dirt

Christopher Bell: Virtual Bristol dirt track 'not realistic' Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Christopher Bell: Virtual Bristol dirt track 'not realistic'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit

Hamilton: F1 floor rules change aimed at slowing down Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: F1 floor rules change aimed at slowing down Mercedes

Perez "has to be patient" with himself after Bahrain Q3 miss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez "has to be patient" with himself after Bahrain Q3 miss

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton

Qatar MotoGP: Bagnaia takes maiden pole for Ducati
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Qatar MotoGP: Bagnaia takes maiden pole for Ducati

New aero rules cost low-rake cars 1s per lap - Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New aero rules cost low-rake cars 1s per lap - Aston Martin

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

Latest news

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

Video: Transforming Bristol into a dirt track
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

Video: Transforming Bristol into a dirt track

Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track
NAS NASCAR Cup / Practice report

Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track

Alex Bowman leads first Cup practice on Bristol dirt
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Practice report

Alex Bowman leads first Cup practice on Bristol dirt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.