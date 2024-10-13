Driver complaints lead NASCAR to cut curbing for Roval race

The four-inch curbing at Turn 16 is no more, just hours before the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at Charlotte. The corner apex, which was extended before the race weekend, created a narrower final corner.

Commonly called 'turtles' or 'sausage kerbs' elsewhere in the world, drivers were aggressively running over the top of the curbs during practice in qualifying, and later complained about how violent the hits were. For example, Martin Truex Jr. compared it to getting a concussion.

As a result, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports have replaced the red and white curbing with rumble strips that are just 2.25 inches from the track surface. A similar move was made at the bus stop chicane at Watkins Glen between 2023 and 2024 for the same reason.

Updated rumble strips to Turn 16

Drivers will be held accountable for abusing track limits across the new curbing. Vehicles must run the full course at all times and a driver will be penalized for cutting the final chicane in the following situation: "You will be judged as missing or short-cutting any turn previously described when all four tires on the non-track side of the red and white rumble strips that define the apex of the turns."

Similar to when drivers miss either the frontstretch or backstretch chicane, they must then come to a full stop at one of the designated locations or face a pass-through penalty. If there's not enough time left in the race, a 30-second time penalty will be assessed.