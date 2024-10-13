All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
NASCAR Cup Charlotte II

Driver complaints lead NASCAR to cut curbing for Roval race

NASCAR has made a last-minute change to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval ahead of today's Cup race.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

The four-inch curbing at Turn 16 is no more, just hours before the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at Charlotte. The corner apex, which was extended before the race weekend, created a narrower final corner.

Commonly called 'turtles' or 'sausage kerbs' elsewhere in the world, drivers were aggressively running over the top of the curbs during practice in qualifying, and later complained about how violent the hits were. For example, Martin Truex Jr. compared it to getting a concussion.

As a result, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports have replaced the red and white curbing with rumble strips that are just 2.25 inches from the track surface. A similar move was made at the bus stop chicane at Watkins Glen between 2023 and 2024 for the same reason. 

Updated rumble strips to Turn 16

Updated rumble strips to Turn 16

Drivers will be held accountable for abusing track limits across the new curbing. Vehicles must run the full course at all times and a driver will be penalized for cutting the final chicane in the following situation: "You will be judged as missing or short-cutting any turn previously described when all four tires on the non-track side of the red and white rumble strips that define the apex of the turns."

Similar to when drivers miss either the frontstretch or backstretch chicane, they must then come to a full stop at one of the designated locations or face a pass-through penalty. If there's not enough time left in the race, a 30-second time penalty will be assessed.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Shane van Gisbergen beats Reddick to Cup pole at the Charlotte Roval

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Alex Bowman disqualified, eliminated from NASCAR playoffs at the Roval

Alex Bowman disqualified, eliminated from NASCAR playoffs at the Roval

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Alex Bowman disqualified, eliminated from NASCAR playoffs at the Roval
From a 'destroyed' car to the Round of 8: How Reddick survived the Roval

From a 'destroyed' car to the Round of 8: How Reddick survived the Roval

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
From a 'destroyed' car to the Round of 8: How Reddick survived the Roval
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

How F1’s most famous engine unlocked the potential of Brabham's forgotten gem

How F1’s most famous engine unlocked the potential of Brabham's forgotten gem

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
How F1’s most famous engine unlocked the potential of Brabham's forgotten gem
How a faulty steering wheel created a tense IMSA title showdown

How a faulty steering wheel created a tense IMSA title showdown

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans
How a faulty steering wheel created a tense IMSA title showdown
Consistency Neuville's first focus as maiden WRC title looms at CER

Consistency Neuville's first focus as maiden WRC title looms at CER

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
Consistency Neuville's first focus as maiden WRC title looms at CER
The three valuable F1 battlegrounds left to play for in 2024

The three valuable F1 battlegrounds left to play for in 2024

F1 Formula 1
The three valuable F1 battlegrounds left to play for in 2024

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global