NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR legend David Pearson passes away at the age of 83

Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
12m ago

NASCAR has lost one of its greatest ever in David Pearson, a three-time Cup Series champion and one of the most accomplished racers of all-time.

Living legends of auto racing beach parade: David Pearson
David Pearson and Richard Petty crash after the finish
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his throwback David Pearson scheme
Living legends of auto racing beach parade: David Pearson
Ryan Blaney, throwback David Pearson paint scheme

NASCAR icon David Pearson, born December 22, 1934, has passed away. Wood Brothers Racing confirmed the news on social media.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina driver competed in 574 NASCAR Cup Series races between 1960 and 1989, winning 105 of them and locking up three championships in 1966, 1968 and 1969.

Pearson was also one of the fiercest rivals to NASCAR's most successful driver in history -- Richard Petty. The pair finished 1-2 on 63 occasions and took part in several of the sport's most iconic moments, including the dramatic finish to the 1976 Daytona 500 in which Pearson emerged victorious.

Along with an impressive winning percentage of 18.29%, Pearson ranks second only to Petty in all-time wins (105) and pole positions (113).

Pearson, nicknamed 'The Silver Fox', also headlined NASCAR's second ever Hall of Fame class in 2011.

The NASCAR community reacted with both sadness and admiration at the loss of one its greatest competitors.

 
 
 
 
 
