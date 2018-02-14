Kyle Larson: "It's great to be considered" an early title favorite

Kyle Larson welcomes all the talk about being a championship favorite in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season.

But he’s also ready to go out and prove it.

“This is the first year I think I’ve been considered a championship favorite from like Day 1,” Larson said during Wednesday’s Daytona 500 Media Day. “Last year we showed people we could be a contender.

“Now this year, people are pointing and looking at us that we potentially could be a championship contender. It’s definitely somewhere I’ve always wanted to be in my NASCAR career.

“We need to get this season started, though. You never know how you’re going to be until you really get through Daytona and get through the first month. But it’s great to be considered one of the favorites.”

Last season was a breakout year for Larson in the Cup series. He won four races and finished with 15 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes in 36 races and won three poles.

Faltering towards the end of 2017

His road to the Championship 4 got derailed after he was knocked out of the fall Kansas race with a blown engine. He then crashed out of the next two races.

Larson, 25, still finished a career-high eighth in the series standings.

“In the two races I wrecked, I think I could have done some things differently but I couldn’t do anything about blowing up at Kansas,” he said. “That really ended our season.

“I think you just keep going out there and doing what you did to put yourself into position to be contenders every week. I feel like I learned a lot throughout last season as far as contending for wins and late-race restarts and things like that.

“Hopefully, if I get myself in those positions again in the future, I’ll be even better prepared.”

There will be plenty of changes for Larson and his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet team this season, from new rules regarding pit stops to a new Chevrolet body style in the Camaro ZL1.

“I think our team is really good at adapting. We have a new body, and yeah, we haven’t raced yet, but when we went to Las Vegas for a test (earlier this month), we were strong” Larson said.

“Even in years past when NASCAR would throw a rules change at us, like at Darlington or whatever and back when we were just an average team, we would always do better at those races.”

While a victory in the Daytona 500 may not be much of an indicator at how good a team will be for an entire season, Larson still believes his first 500 win would set the tone for a great season.

“Anytime you can start your year off strong and winning the first race of the year is a big deal,” he said. “We were close last year. If we could put ourselves in position again and win the biggest race of our year, that would be amazing.”