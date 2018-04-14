Global
NASCAR Cup Bristol Breaking news

Kyle Larson sets pace during Saturday’s first Cup practice in Bristol

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Skittles
By: Tim Southers, NASCAR PR Manager
14/04/2018 01:55

Kyle Larson led the way during Saturday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson qualified sixth on Friday and ran even faster laps early Saturday morning. His top average lap was 14.874 seconds (129.004 mph) edging Martin Truex Jr. who finished with a quick time of 14.880 (128.952 mph).

Larson completed nearly 50 laps during the morning session and was the first driver to move up and try to work in a second groove on the track.

Times were quicker due to the cool track conditions and the application of more PJ1 compound overnight by the track to increase grip on the track.

Aric Almirola was third (128.943 mph). Pole-winner Kyle Busch followed in fourth with Kasey Kahne completing the top five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were David Ragan, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott.

Kevin Harvick, who was forced to a backup car after a crash during practice on Friday, turned his first laps in the second car finishing 16th overall at 128.134 mph.

Three drivers were forced to miss the final 15 minutes of practice - Harrison Rhodes and Chad Finchum for being late to qualifying inspection and Austin Dillon for unapproved adjustments to his No. 3 Chevrolet.

 

About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol
Track Bristol Motor Speedway
Drivers Kyle Larson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Article type Breaking news
