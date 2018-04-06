Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup Texas Breaking news

Kurt Busch and Stewart-Haas Racing lead Friday's Cup practice

0 shares
Kurt Busch and Stewart-Haas Racing lead Friday's Cup practice
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas Automation Demo Day
Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas Automation/Monster Energy
Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas Automation/Monster Energy
Get alerts
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
06/04/2018 06:17

Kurt Busch led a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep of the top three positions in Friday’s only Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session.

Busch, who won the pole at Texas Motor Speedway last fall, posted an average lap speed of 196.200 mph late in the 55-minute session.

Busch’s SHR teammates Kevin Harvick – who won last fall’s Texas race – and Clint Bowyer – who won the series’ most recent race at Martinsville, Va. – were second and third, respectively.

Fellow teammate Aric Almirola ended up ninth-fastest as Fords claimed six of the Top 10 speeds.

Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

In November 2017, Kurt Busch posted a lap of 200.915 mph, the fastest ever in a stock car on a 1.5-mile oval, to win his 22nd career pole.

“It was an incredible qualifying run last year and to set a track record. The feel of the tire and the asphalt were better in the fall than the spring,” Busch said. “So, now that it’s aged even more through the wintertime with the rain and the cold and the track settling a little bit more, the track will be that much better.

“What I saw last year during the playoff race at Texas was a textbook pass for the lead with Kevin Harvick passing (Martin) Truex (Jr.) going into Turn 1. He was able to cut underneath him in Turn 2. Then you get that run through the fast sections between Turns 3 and 4.

“Texas Motor Speedway has a very unique layout with the speed differences between 3 and 4 and 1 and 2.”

Rounding out the Top 10 speeds were Denny Hamlin (sixth), Chase Elliott (seventh), Brad Keselowski (eighth) and Martin Truex Jr. (10th).

Rookie William Byron was forced to change engines in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field. He ended up 33rd-fastest in the session.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Texas
Track Texas Motor Speedway
Drivers Kevin Harvick , Kurt Busch , Clint Bowyer
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page