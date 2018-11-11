Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II / Breaking news

Joey Logano: “This doesn’t affect anything” after Phoenix crash

shares
comments
Joey Logano: “This doesn’t affect anything” after Phoenix crash
By: Tim Southers
46m ago

Joey Logano keeps things in perspective after cutting a tire and damaging his car to end his day early in Phoenix.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil with fans

It’s a good thing Joey Logano entered the Can-Am 500 with nothing to worry about as far as the NASCAR playoffs are concerned.

Logano cut a tire on Lap 95 ending his day and relegating him to a 37th-place finish in the penultimate race of the season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Team Penske driver entered the day as the only driver in the final eight drivers still alive in the playoffs assured of a berth in the Championship Four before the race which proved to be a good thing as he continues his quest for his first NASCAR Cup Series title.

From the editor, also read:

“The left-rear tire went flat,” said Logano. “I don’t really know why.  It just kind of came out of nowhere. We may have run something over, I don’t know.  I went down on the flat a couple laps earlier to make a pass and I don’t know if it hit a little bit hard, maybe it knocked the fender into it, who knows what happened there, but she just went out.

“I tried to save it.  I thought I had it saved, but by the time I got it straightened back out the rest of the tires were flat because I had them flat-spotted.  That’s what it is. We’ll move on. We’re locked into Miami, so it doesn’t really matter, so we’ll keep our heads high.”

Fortunately for him his win at Martinsville Speedway two weeks ago clinched his spot at Homestead-Miami Speedway and this early end to his day will not hurt him for next week.

“These things are out of your control, so it doesn’t really knock your confidence down because there’s not much you can do about it anyway,” said Logano. “(If not for the win) we’d be out. You can’t afford to have that happen in this Round of 8. We won Martinsville and that’s the reason why we’re gonna race at Miami.  It is what it is.

“We’re just staying confident and keeping our heads high because I still feel like we’ve got a great shot at winning this championship when we get to Miami. This doesn’t affect anything.”

Next article
Kyle Busch takes Stage 2 win at Phoenix

Previous article

Kyle Busch takes Stage 2 win at Phoenix
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix II
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Tim Southers
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon "racing incident" Brazilian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon "racing incident"

3h ago
Verstappen gets Article
Formula 1

Verstappen gets "public service" punishment for Ocon shoves

Ferrari reveals sensor problem hurt Vettel's race Article
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals sensor problem hurt Vettel's race

Latest videos
Harvick, Custer and Haley onto Final Four 01:49
NASCAR Cup

Harvick, Custer and Haley onto Final Four

Nov 6, 2018
Clint Bowyer makes laps around The Dirt Track 02:34
NASCAR Cup

Clint Bowyer makes laps around The Dirt Track

Nov 1, 2018

News in depth
Joey Logano: “This doesn’t affect anything” after Phoenix crash
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano: “This doesn’t affect anything” after Phoenix crash

Kyle Busch takes Stage 2 win at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch takes Stage 2 win at Phoenix

Chase Elliott wins Stage 1 as cut tire forces Harvick to pit road
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wins Stage 1 as cut tire forces Harvick to pit road

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.