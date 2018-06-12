Global
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Three Joe Gibbs Racing car chiefs suspended for Sonoma Cup race

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Red White & Blue
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight and Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Red White & Blue
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt and Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Meijer
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
12/06/2018 09:49

Three car chiefs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series have received one-race suspensions.

Three teams – those of Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones – were assessed additional penalties on Tuesday after NASCAR found unapproved splitters on each of their cars in pre-race inspection at Michigan International Speedway.

All three of the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers were forced to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field. 

In addition, NASCAR on Tuesday fined each crew chief – Adam Stevens (Busch), Chris Gayle (Jones) and Mike Wheeler (Hamlin) – $25,000 for the issue.

Each team’s car chief – Jason Overstreet (Jones), Nate Bellows (Busch) and Brandon Griffeth (Hamlin) – have also been suspended from the next Cup series race, June 24 at Sonoma, Calif.

JGR will not appeal the penalty. 

 

