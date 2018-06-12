Three Joe Gibbs Racing car chiefs suspended for Sonoma Cup race

Three car chiefs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series have received one-race suspensions.

Three teams – those of Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones – were assessed additional penalties on Tuesday after NASCAR found unapproved splitters on each of their cars in pre-race inspection at Michigan International Speedway.

All three of the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers were forced to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

In addition, NASCAR on Tuesday fined each crew chief – Adam Stevens (Busch), Chris Gayle (Jones) and Mike Wheeler (Hamlin) – $25,000 for the issue.

Each team’s car chief – Jason Overstreet (Jones), Nate Bellows (Busch) and Brandon Griffeth (Hamlin) – have also been suspended from the next Cup series race, June 24 at Sonoma, Calif.

JGR will not appeal the penalty.