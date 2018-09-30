Jimmie Johnson packs supplies for Hurricane Florence victims

Before he began on-track activities Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Johnson spent some time packing supplies at Lowe’s to be sent Camp Lejune in Jacksonville, N.C.

Johnson, who’s drives the No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, joined Lowe’s employees to build 480 buckets of clean up supplies. The supplies included batteries, flashlights, garbage bags, paper towels, bleach, among items.

Johnson personally donated a truck full of supplies and fans also brought clean up supplies to assist in the recovery and cleanup efforts from Hurricane Florence.

“We’re here at the Lowe’s store in Concord, North Carolina, just down the street from the race track, and we are working a partnership with the USO and this Lowe’s store, packing these buckets full of cleaning supplies to send down to the Camp Lejeune area,” Johnson said.

Personal notes of encouragement – many written by Johnson himself – were included in each bucket.

“We all know that Hurricane Florence came in, there’s been a lot of devastation, and there’s a lot of cleanup taking place right now,” Johnson said. “So, my wife and I have donated a semi truck-load full of these blue buckets that we’re packing here at Lowe’s today. Filling them up, loading the truck, and the truck will arrive there and be passing these things out in a couple days.”