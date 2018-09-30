Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson packs supplies for Hurricane Florence victims

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson packs supplies for Hurricane Florence victims
By: Tim Southers
Sep 30, 2018, 5:46 PM

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson joined Lowe’s employees and race fans this week to load supplies for flood victims in eastern North Carolina.

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros

Before he began on-track activities Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Johnson spent some time packing supplies at Lowe’s to be sent Camp Lejune in Jacksonville, N.C.

Johnson, who’s drives the No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, joined Lowe’s employees to build 480 buckets of clean up supplies. The supplies included batteries, flashlights, garbage bags, paper towels, bleach, among items.

INSERT TWEET HERE MAYBE??

Johnson personally donated a truck full of supplies and fans also brought clean up supplies to assist in the recovery and cleanup efforts from Hurricane Florence.

“We’re here at the Lowe’s store in Concord, North Carolina, just down the street from the race track, and we are working a partnership with the USO and this Lowe’s store, packing these buckets full of cleaning supplies to send down to the Camp Lejeune area,” Johnson said.

Personal notes of encouragement – many written by Johnson himself – were included in each bucket.

“We all know that Hurricane Florence came in, there’s been a lot of devastation, and there’s a lot of cleanup taking place right now,” Johnson said. “So, my wife and I have donated a semi truck-load full of these blue buckets that we’re packing here at Lowe’s today. Filling them up, loading the truck, and the truck will arrive there and be passing these things out in a couple days.”

Next NASCAR Cup article
NASCAR Cup Charlotte Roval starting lineup in pictures

Previous article

NASCAR Cup Charlotte Roval starting lineup in pictures

Next article

Kyle Larson takes Stage 1 win at the Charlotte Roval

Kyle Larson takes Stage 1 win at the Charlotte Roval
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Tim Southers
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval:
NASCAR Cup

SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval: "I feel like this is unique to Charlotte"

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up:
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up: "I guess all of us are just stupid"

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it
NASCAR Cup

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it "last corner desperation"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.