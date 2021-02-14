NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Race in
03 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
6 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
13 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
20 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
27 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
34 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
41 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
54 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
62 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
69 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
76 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
83 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
90 days
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
97 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
104 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
111 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
118 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
125 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
131 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
132 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
139 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
146 days
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
153 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
174 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
181 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
188 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
194 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
202 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
208 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
215 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
223 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
230 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
237 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
244 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
251 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
258 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
265 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR boss Phelps: Hybrid power needed to lure new manufacturer

NASCAR boss Phelps: Hybrid power needed to lure new manufacturer
By:

NASCAR president Steve Phelps says he would be “surprised” if a new car manufacturer opted to enter the top level of stock car racing, without some sort of electric hybrid system being incorporated in future.

With automotive companies increasingly distancing themselves from internal combustion engines in favour of hybrid or fully-electric powertrains, NASCAR has found itself in a quandary over its use of V8 engines while trying to maintain relevance to potential new OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) entering the series.

Since Dodge withdrew from Cup at the end of the 2012 season, discussions with potential new manufacturers to join Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota have been commonplace, but such talks have not led to any company committing to enter the series. 

Read Also:

“I would be surprised if a new OEM came in without some sort of electrification, and I am not talking about all electric, I am talking about a hybrid system,” Phelps explained ahead of this weekend’s season-opening Daytona 500. “It is obviously something we are exploring right now with our existing three OEMs. The question is what is it, and what is the timing of it?

“I don’t have either of those answers at this point, although [senior vice president of racing innovation] John Probst and [chief racing development officer] Steve O’Donnell plus the OEMs and our engine-builders are all working on that right now.

“I don’t foresee a time in the future where we would go to – all of our series – would go to all-electric, I don’t see that. Could we have an exhibition series potentially? We could. And that would be something that we might explore.”

Read Also:

Phelps also believes that NASCAR is now “in a better place” to attract new manufacturers, believing that this was not the case in the recent past.

“I believe new OEMs and the relevance of this sport, and where this sport now ranks in terms of the sports entertainment landscape, it is just so different from where it was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago,” he said. “With that, as well as the Next Gen car coming out next year, I think there is going to be some renewed interest from an OEM perspective.

He also added that the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t hit car manufacturers quite as hard as they’d initially feared.

“I think all the OEMs last year were kind of in survival mode and trying to figure out how they sold a lot of cars, but it was a difficult period for them,” he said. “They probably did better than they thought they were going to do when COVID started, and that part is rewarding, but as things get back to normal, we will continue to ramp up our discussions with OEMs.”

Chris Buescher drives the NASCAR Next gen car

Chris Buescher drives the NASCAR Next gen car

Photo by: NASCAR Media

As the automotive and global economy takes time to recover from the impact of the pandemic, reducing costs will be an important factor for any manufacturer embarking on a new racing programme, with Phelps of the opinion that the Gen-7 Cup car in development will be a positive in the long run for the series.

“There are many things that Next Gen will do for us as a sport when it rolls out in 2022,” he explained. “The styling is going to be amazing. I think the racing is going to be better based on the aerodynamics of the vehicle, the costs associated with the vehicle will be lower in terms of its absolute costs as well as the numbers of cars it will be necessary to run and run up front. 

“Those are all wins for us. One of the things that I challenged the industry to do was to continue to move as one company, one entity with one voice and the industry is doing that.

“Racetracks that we have invited [for discussions] that are not our racetracks, the relationship we have with our teams, our OEMs, our broadcast partners, it just has never been better. The trust exists today versus where we were two years ago, three years ago it was in a very different place. 

“The momentum kind of feeds on itself.”

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

