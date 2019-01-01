Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Register now for the NASCAR Heat Pro League

shares
comments
Register now for the NASCAR Heat Pro League
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
Jan 1, 2019, 12:31 AM

Before you ring in the new year, register now and help make NASCAR history with NASCAR Heat 3.

NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 - Road to Miami
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot

There’s still time to register and qualify to be a part of the first NASCAR Heat Pro League as registration ends on Jan. 15. 

Before you register, watch what Dale Jr. and sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller have to say about the integration of NASCAR and eSports.

Watch them discuss the topic below:

Also, there is still time for you to register and be a part of this exciting league next year. You can register by clicking HERE to sign up and qualify ahead of the draft today. Today’s featured track is Michigan International Speedway.

To learn more about NASCAR Heat 3 and 704 Games, check out this interview from November prior to the season finale last November in Miami where a lucky gamer won the $10,000 Road to Miami Finals.

Next article
Can NASCAR solve calendar criticism in 2020?

Previous article

Can NASCAR solve calendar criticism in 2020?

Next article

Two weeks remain to register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Two weeks remain to register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Canada , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck , eSports , NASCAR Euro
Author Tim Southers

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number 01:32
NASCAR Cup

StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number

Dec 18, 2018
Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3 03:48
NASCAR Cup

Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3

Dec 6, 2018

News in depth
Full schedule for 2019 Daytona Speedweeks
NASCAR Cup

Full schedule for 2019 Daytona Speedweeks

William Byron hopes to
NASCAR Cup

William Byron hopes to "continue the tradition" of the No. 24 car

J.D. Gibbs passes away at the age of 49
NASCAR Cup

J.D. Gibbs passes away at the age of 49

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.