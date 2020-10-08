NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022

shares
comments
NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022
By:

The NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony slated for February, 2021 has been postponed until early 2022 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest class includes Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Red Farmer, Mike Stefanik and Landmark Award recipient Ralph Seagraves.

Earnhardt is set to join his late father in the Hall, becoming the sixth father-son duo. The 15-time Most Popular driver received 76% of the Modern Era ballot votes with Stefanik receiving 49%. Ricky Rudd was third in the voting, followed by Neil Bonnett.

Red Farmer received 71% of the Pioneer ballot votes with Hershel McGriff finishing second.

Read Also:

The decision to postpone the ceremony is a matter of safety as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, having killed over 200,000 Americans.

"Without question, the safety of our inductees, our guests and our staff is the highest priority for us," said Winston Kelley, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director. "The ongoing public health crisis prohibits our ability to plan for and celebrate these honorees' landmark achievements as originally scheduled to the fullest extent – with their families, friends and fans present – and in a manner that’s representative of their incredible accomplishments in NASCAR and their contributions to the sport."

Related video

DiBenedetto gets extension at Wood Bros, Cindric to join in 2022

Previous article

DiBenedetto gets extension at Wood Bros, Cindric to join in 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Mercedes will need adjustments after COVID positive - Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will need adjustments after COVID positive - Hamilton

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property
General General / Breaking news

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property

F1 drivers condemn "unacceptable" behaviour of karter Corberi
Video Inside
Kart Kart / Breaking news

F1 drivers condemn "unacceptable" behaviour of karter Corberi

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc

Hamilton against tearing down trees for new Rio F1 track
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton against tearing down trees for new Rio F1 track

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming

Latest news

NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022

DiBenedetto gets extension at Wood Bros, Cindric to join in 2022
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

DiBenedetto gets extension at Wood Bros, Cindric to join in 2022

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes will need adjustments after COVID positive - Hamilton

35m
2
Formula 1

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021

3
General

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property

4
Kart

F1 drivers condemn "unacceptable" behaviour of karter Corberi

1h
5
Formula 1

Schumacher 'has nothing to prove' in FP1 run - Leclerc

1h

Latest news

NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022
NAS

NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022

DiBenedetto gets extension at Wood Bros, Cindric to join in 2022
NAS

DiBenedetto gets extension at Wood Bros, Cindric to join in 2022

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"
NAS

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team
NAS

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team

Hendrick taps Alex Bowman as new driver of No. 48 in 2021
NAS

Hendrick taps Alex Bowman as new driver of No. 48 in 2021

Latest videos

DiBenedetto back for Wood Brothers in 2021 00:30
NASCAR Cup
3h

DiBenedetto back for Wood Brothers in 2021

Daniel Suarez to drive for Justin Marks, Trackhouse in 2021 01:01
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez to drive for Justin Marks, Trackhouse in 2021

Roval set to dash hopes for four 2020 playoff drivers 02:54
NASCAR Cup

Roval set to dash hopes for four 2020 playoff drivers

Bowman, Johnson friendship makes the No. 48 special 01:24
NASCAR Cup

Bowman, Johnson friendship makes the No. 48 special

Bowman tapped as next driver of the No. 48 01:46
NASCAR Cup

Bowman tapped as next driver of the No. 48

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.